The three-time Grammy Award winner Trisha Yearwood and her husband, country titan Garth Brooks, are the central figures in a narrative of personal transformation and legal resilience.

Yearwood has lost 30 pounds in 2025, a 'glam transformation' that coincides with a public and private 'rekindling' of her romance with Brooks.

The couple recently celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary on 10 December 2025, just as Brooks, 63, continues to navigate a high-profile civil lawsuit.

Much of the 'marriage reset' has taken place at the couple's Nashville estate, where they have reportedly pivoted to a lifestyle focused on shared wellness and private reflection.

The transformation comes at a critical juncture for the pair as Brooks is currently embroiled in a legal battle following a lawsuit filed in late 2024 by a hair and makeup stylist, who accused the singer of rape and sexual battery. These claims Brooks has vehemently denied, filing a preemptive lawsuit in Mississippi and a countersuit for defamation and extortion, labelling the situation a 'shakedown.'

Despite the gravity of the allegations, 61-year-old Yearwood has remained a steadfast presence at her husband's side. Sources close to the family indicate that the 'reset' isn't merely aesthetic; it is a calculated move to find balance and health as they face what Brooks has described as a 'test of mettle' for their relationship.

A Holistic 'Reset' for Body and Mind

The singer has described Yearwood's 2025 health journey as a 'paradigm shift' rather than a traditional diet.

Eschewing the restrictive fads often associated with celebrity weight loss, the Trisha's Southern Kitchen star has focused on a 'joyful movement' philosophy and a whole-foods-based diet that emphasises lean protein and high fibre.

The physical change is evident in Yearwood's recent public appearances, where she has showcased a leaner silhouette and what fans have called a 'post-divorce glow,' an irony given that her marriage is seemingly stronger than ever.

Her routine reportedly includes a daily 3-to-5-mile walk across their property and a commitment to 20 minutes of daily stretching or yoga to combat midlife joint pain.

Yearwood has successfully shed the weight she gained during the pandemic, and this newfound energy has reportedly transformed her home life, with Brooks acting as her primary 'wellness partner.'

Brooks has reportedly joined Yearwood in her new habits, with the couple frequently using their morning walks to reconnect away from the stress of the ongoing legal case.

Maintaining a United Front Amid Legal Storms

Throughout the proceedings, Yearwood has provided a masterclass in the 'united front.' From performing a moving rendition of 'Imagine' at President Jimmy Carter's funeral to joining Brooks on stage in Atlanta on December 10 to debut their holiday duet, 'Merry Christmas, Valentine,' she has signalled to the public that the allegations have not created a rift in the household.

Insiders suggest that Yearwood's focus on her own health, including her 'Daily 10' rule of small, healthy compromises, has been a way to exert control over her environment. The 'marriage reset' is, in many ways, an act of emotional preservation for a couple who have been 'best friends' for nearly forty years.

The Power of the Twenty-Year Milestone

Celebrating twenty years of marriage this December, the couple appears to be doubling down on their shared future.

Yearwood has often spoken about how marriages 'don't work if you're never together,' a philosophy she has adhered to by scaling back her career in the early 2000s to focus on being a 'bonus mom' to Brooks' three daughters.

This milestone anniversary catalysed the couple's renewed focus on one another. Yearwood marked the occasion on Instagram with a tender photo and the caption: 'The very best part of the last 20 years has been you. Merry Christmas, Valentine. I love you.' As they move into 2026, the focus for the 'Presleys of Country Music' remains on weathering the legal storm while maintaining the physical and emotional 'reset' that has defined their year.

For Yearwood, the transformation is more than skin deep; it is a statement of resilience in the face of Hollywood's most challenging scrutiny.