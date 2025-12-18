Kanye West's second wife, Bianca Censori, is finally pushing back against allegations that she's being 'trapped' in marriage to the rap mogul. However, she bizarrely addressed the rumours: though a Ye employee with Censori's face mask on.

In the interview, a Ye employee wearing a plastic Censori-inspired mask acted as a medium and shared Censori's views through her.

Censori's Masked Stand-In Answers Questions

Once, it was questioned if she had ever felt 'trapped' by her own image, Page Six shared that the masked spokesperson answered:

'A woman in the public eye is forced to watch versions of herself multiply without her consent. People project, people invent, people erase. So she sculpts the versions they create, the phantom selves. This is not a confession of feeling trapped. This is an act of repossession. She is reclaiming the unauthorised clones. She's not trapped in her image. She's multiplying it until the original becomes myth'.

Censori is also considering social media when it comes to the image the public projects onto her. 'Bianca views social media neutrally, not as something she's emotionally invested in, but as a space where perception mutates quickly and publicly'.

The masked spokesperson revealed that Censori also doesn't 'seek praise or backlash' and only pays attention to how both go around on the internet. She believes these are two ways people view her, and that the way each describes her from their perspective is 'useful' for her to see how she's being discussed online.

At the end of the day, Censori, though her masked medium, shares that 'Backlash isn't a goal, but it is revealing'. It reportedly tells her where 'cultural sensitivities sit and what people are unable or unwilling to name directly.'

The masked spokesperson did not directly address allegations that she is 'controlled' by West through the clothes she wears, saying. 'Bianca's end goal is self-expression.'

Who is Bianca Censori Without Kanye West?

Marrying a high-profile celebrity with a high-profile ex, Kim Kardashian, ensured that Censori would be thrust into the public's view.

While a few of the headlines focus on her daring, at times scandalous, fashion that grabs the spotlight, she is still making a difference for herself in the fashion world, outside her husband's shadow. Recently, she released a jewellery line inspired by medical instruments.

However, it did not stop the public from continuing to speculate about how much influence West has over her image. Sources were revealing that Censori dons fetish-inspired outfits developed to please the West. They also added that he is 'pulling the strings' behind her wardrobe decisions.

West also allegedly controls her entire lifestyle aspects, including what she eats and wears, with rules of no tanning, tattoos, and piercing. Insiders mentioned that Censori purportedly likes this arrangement.

There is, however, no definitive proof that she is being forced to follow West's lifestyle. However, there has been debate over whether she was really into it before meeting West or was an entirely different person. As her spokesperson said, there was no feeling of being trapped. She welcomes all ideas of herself in everyone's mind until whoever she really is becomes a 'myth'.