Fresh allegations regarding the conduct of Donald Trump during the 1990s have resurfaced, painting a sordid picture of his relationship with the late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. While the political world has long scrutinised ties between the two powerful men, new testimony has emerged that offers a grim, specific glimpse into their private conversations.

At the centre of the latest storm is a claim that the pair engaged in crude speakerphone discussions, including a grotesque exchange regarding whether a woman had enough pubic hair for Epstein to use as dental floss.

These revelations, first brought to light by RadarOnline.com, suggest a dynamic far more intimate—and lewd—than the casual acquaintance Trump has often portrayed. The accusations stem from accounts provided by former assistants to Epstein, who allege that the two men were in frequent contact during the mid-to-late 1990s.

One assistant, speaking on condition of anonymity, described a routine in which Epstein would purportedly check she was at her desk before placing Trump on speakerphone.

The intent, she claimed, was performative; Epstein seemed to derive pleasure from her discomfort as Trump allegedly 'regaled Mr. Epstein with tales of his sexual exploits'. It paints a disturbing portrait of the era's 'boys' club' culture, where power and misogyny reportedly intertwined freely over the telephone lines of Manhattan's elite.

New Testimony Links Donald Trump to Explicit Exchanges

The specific nature of the alleged conversations is startling in its crudity. According to the former assistant, one call in the mid-90s devolved into a discussion about a specific woman's anatomy. The witness recalled the men debating 'whether there was enough for Mr. Epstein to floss his teeth with'.

On another occasion, the assistant claimed to have overheard Donald Trump boasting to the disgraced financier about 'having sex with another woman on a pool table'.

This testimony aligns with accounts from other staff members of the era, one of whom claimed the pair spoke at least three times a week. The frequency of these calls contradicts the narrative Trump has sought to establish recently.

While he wrote in his 2004 book that 'the mysterious Jeffrey' would call his office and once described him as a 'terrific guy' who was 'a lot of fun to be with', Trump has since pivoted sharply.

Following Epstein's arrest and subsequent death in 2019, Trump insisted he 'was not a fan of his' and claimed their relationship had soured long before Epstein's crimes were fully exposed.

The allegations suggest a bond forged during the decadence of the 1990s, with the pair allegedly socialising across a network of luxury properties. Reports indicate they moved between Epstein's Manhattan mansion, Trump's Plaza Hotel, and their respective estates in Palm Beach, Florida.

White House Dismisses Claims as Donald Trump Faces Scrutiny

The current team surrounding the President has responded to the resurgence of these decades-old stories. The allegations have drawn sharp criticism from advocacy groups and lawmakers, who argue that the behaviour described contradicts Trump's assertions that he had minimal contact with the sex trafficker. They contend that the revelations raise serious questions about his judgement and character.

In response, the White House has issued a robust denial, characterising the reports as a smear campaign. Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, rejected the validity of the claims entirely.

'This fake news story, which is not worth the paper it's printed on, is just another stale regurgitation of decades-old false allegations against President Trump,' Leavitt stated. She directed her ire at the media, adding, 'The truth will remain the same no matter how many times The New York Times tries to change it. President Trump did nothing wrong, and he kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago for being a creep.'

Despite the fervent denials, the political pressure is mounting. The controversy comes at a delicate time, as Donald Trump and his administration face backlash for releasing heavily redacted versions of the official files held on Epstein and his associates.

While no evidence has emerged to suggest Trump participated in the abuse of minors—and none of Epstein's victims have accused him of such—legal experts warn that the steady drip of information regarding their social proximity continues to pose a reputational threat.