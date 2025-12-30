President Donald Trump has repeatedly reshared posts from a fake Karoline Leavitt X account onto his Truth Social platform, despite the fan page's history of posting crude content, asking followers to rate the White House press secretary's backside and sharing racist messaging.

The 79-year-old president has amplified several posts from the X account 'Fan Karoline Leavitt', which uses the handle @WHLeavitt and has more than 213,000 followers. It remains unclear whether Trump knows the account isn't officially affiliated with his 28-year-old press secretary, as the White House has not responded to requests for comment about the controversy.

Account Clearly Marked as Parody

Trump shares the X messages from @WHLeavitt on his Truth Social account, despite clear indications that it is a spoof account. The account bio reads 'parody account'. Whilst the handle might confuse some, the display name should be a red flag—it is 'Fan Karoline Leavitt', although 'Fan' is rendered in stylised fonts and emojis in a bid to obscure that word.

A new feature recently introduced by X shows the account is not even based in the US, but in Taiwan. The profile also only became verified in November 2024, when Trump was elected, and had a documented name change in February 2025, shortly after Trump returned to the White House.

Crude Poll and Racist Posts

In March, the fake account posted a poll asking its followers to judge Leavitt's appearance. 'What do you think of my backside? Watch the video—it's featured in the final 3 seconds. I am with President Trump and Mr. Musk', the account wrote, attaching a picture of Leavitt walking up aeroplane stairs in front of them.

Trump did not share that particular post, and it is unclear whether he is aware of its existence. However, the account has posted far more concerning content beyond the crude poll. Other posts veered into racist and extremist messaging, such as 'It is ok to be white', 'White Pride Month', and content depicting Barack Obama with racist language. Additional posts promoted engagement-bait and monetisation offers, hallmarks of scam or influence-operation accounts.

Election Denial and Anti-Immigration Content

It is likely that Trump has been reposting the account for its MAGA slant, as the fan page frequently posts anti-immigration and election denial content that aligns with the president's messaging. One post from the account that Trump screenshotted and reposted on Truth Social reads: 'BREAKING: Fulton County admits 315K 2020 votes lacked required poll worker signatures—a major rule violation. Republicans demand restitution for Rudy Giuliani, hit with charges & $148M fine for contesting GA election. Do you support giving his money back?'

The account frequently posts anti-immigrant content, such as one demanding the deportation of all Somali immigrants from Minnesota that the president shared during his Christmas Day posting spree. Trump has never provided proof of widespread election fraud in the 2020 election, which he lost to former President Joe Biden, and numerous courts rejected his claims.

Trump's Online Engagement Raises Alarms

Donald Trump's reliance on social media as his primary megaphone continues to draw scrutiny. More troubling is his tendency to amplify questionable content without verifying its source. When posts attributed to aide Karoline Leavitt circulated, Trump shared them without pause — a move that underscores both the unchecked extremity of his circle's rhetoric and his own indifference to accuracy. Rather than exercising caution, Trump appears to treat social platforms as a stream of material to broadcast, leaving observers to wonder whether he truly grasps what he is consuming or simply values the narrative it creates.