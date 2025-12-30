An X post exposed a 'deep rabbit hole' behind Charlie Kirk's death, claiming unverified allegations about Charlie's widow, Erika Kirk, and her family's supposed historical ties to Israel.

The post alleges that Erika Kirk's grandfather is a 'VP of Manufacturing at American Bank Note Company (ABNC) for 40 years'. ABNC is historically involved in printing currency and secure documents for governments worldwide. From this factual kernel, the thread leaps to claims about CIA 'black ops'.

It also suggests that Kirk's family background contradicts Charlie Kirk's long‑standing rhetoric against 'globalist elites'.

Erika Kirk's Family Ties

The post states that Erika Kirk's grandfather, Carl Kenneth Frantzve, worked for decades at the American Bank Note Company (ABNC), a real company historically contracted to print currency, passports, and securities for governments.

🚨BLOODLINES NEVER LIE: Erika Kirk's (Frantzve-Abbas) GRANDFATHER – The Man Who Printed MONEY/ID'S For ISRAEL, Egypt, France & CIA BLACK OPS 🔎



Buckle up – this is the deepest rabbit hole yet in the Charlie Kirk assassination saga.



Erika Kirk (née Frantzve, maiden Abbas) didn't… https://t.co/YAV4sTv7YI pic.twitter.com/X9PXTX8A8N — Project Constitution (@ProjectConstitu) December 30, 2025

From this, the post claims that ABNC printed Israel's first currency in 1948, produced currency for Egypt under Nasser, and printed French post-war banknotes and passports. ABNC also allegedly produced CIA black-budget documents, such as forged IDs.

In the post, her grandfather is described as 'Masonic-adjacent' with 'CIA speed-dial'.

The narrative expands by asserting that Erika's father allegedly chaired Raytheon Israel, a major U.S. defense supplier to Israel.

The post claims Erika was introduced to Charlie by Tyler Bowyer, an Arizona Republican and COO of Turning Point USA.

Claims Linking Erika to Charlie Kirk's Death

Charlie died after being shot, an act authorities have publicly treated as a criminal killing carried out by 22-year-old Tyler Robinson. Law enforcement has not presented evidence linking his death to foreign governments or family members.

The viral post challenges that conclusion by alleging that an Egyptian aircraft tracked Erika Kirk's private jet 73 times in the period leading up to the shooting, implying surveillance. It further claims that a so‑called 'host plane' activated its engines in Provo just 17 minutes after Charlie collapsed.

Supporters of this theory argue that Charlie spent years criticising what he called 'globalists' only to die from it 'Did Charlie spend a decade attacking globalists, only to marry into one — and die because of it?'

Figures such as Candace Owens and other online commentators have echoed or amplified these suspicions, with some explicitly alleging Israeli or intelligence‑linked involvement and portraying Erika as one of the masterminds.

The Public Said It's Proof of a 'Shadow Government'

Some commenters interpreted the thread as confirmation of long‑held fears about secret power structures. One wrote, 'This isn't just a rabbit hole; it's the entire blueprint of the shadow government. Erika Kirk's family ties to the firm that prints the world's currency and black-budget CIA docs? Charlie spent a decade screaming about globalists, only to be surrounded by them at the end. The 'ghost plane' stalking her jet 73 times before the hit is a smoking gun'.

The same commenter also tagged Owens, who had been sharing theories that Charli's death is orchestrated after turning down an offer from Israel. '@RealCandaceO, you were right—the deeper we dig, the darker it gets'.

Other users expressed disbelief that Charlie could have been unaware of his wife's alleged background, with comments like 'How did Charlie not know this?' and 'Finally someone starts talking about this'.

A separate group of commenters theorised that Erika's past pageant history, which Trump previously owned, has something to do with where she is now, which is proudly sitting where the US President is.

While there were skeptics who pointed out that the actual killer is just someone fed up with Charlie, there was still clamor to have his autopsy publicised. 'The only thing that is preventing us from viewing Charlie's autopsy is that Erika refuses to allow it'.

For now, there is no verified evidence linking Charlie Kirk's death to the allegations circulating online.