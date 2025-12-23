US President Donald Trump is considering turning over hundreds of acres of federal land to Elon Musk's SpaceX. The potential decision has since sparked concerns from environmental, wildlife, and historical conservationists.

The Trump administration is reportedly considering giving SpaceX over 775 acres of federally-protected land, according to a report by the New York Times. SpaceX would be using the land to expand its rocket launching and production site in Cameron County, Texas. The land in question is part of a national wildlife refuge that is a sanctuary for endangered species and includes parts of a historic Civil War battlefield.

A Sanctuary for Endangered Ocelots

In the reported deal, the US Fish and Wildlife Service would give SpaceX over 775 acres of federally-protected land. The land is currently part of the Lower Rio Grande Valley National Wildlife Refuge. The refuge is considered an essential sanctuary for endangered animals like the ocelot, jaguarundi, and a critical corridor for some migratory birds.

The proposed land also includes parts of the Palmito Ranch Battlefield, the final combat ground of the Civil War. It is located next to the Massey site, where SpaceX tests the parts it makes for its Starship spacecraft.

In exchange, SpaceX would give the government the land it owns around 20 miles from the refuge. Specifically, the 692 acres of land in other parts of Cameron County. Several plots of this land would then become part of the Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge.

It is unclear if Washington would mandate SpaceX to ensure that the local wildlife would be protected, including the natural habitats, or any historical artefacts connected to the land.

A 'Net Conservation Benefit'?

The potential exchange of land has since led to conservationists expressing their concerns. This included a Fish and Wildlife Service official who, in a September correspondence, said they were worried that the sections of land on the Palmito Ranch Battlefield had 'significant' Civil War relics.

However, higher-ranking officials at the Service said the exchange between the government and SpaceX could be beneficial. In a memo released in October, Southwest division interim director Stewart Jacks said the exchange would be a 'net conservation benefit.'

Jacks, in a correspondence to Fish and Wildlife Service head Brian Nesvik, said the deal would 'facilitate greater habitat protections for important fish and wildlife resources.' Jacks also seemed to assure that SpaceX will relinquish properties that 'include high-quality habitat for a myriad of species, including the endangered ocelot.'

Nesvik has tasked senior officials to thoroughly review the 573 wildlife refuges in the US, according to the The New York Times. Initial recommendations are to be made by 5 January 2026, with a more detailed report on 15 February 2026.

An 'Explosive Force' in a Fragile Habitat

Conservationists, however, think otherwise. The proposed deal has also further fueled tensions about the growing presence of SpaceX in Texas.

'With SpaceX present in this place, we have a very explosive force nestled in among all of these really fragile habitats,' said senior Texas representative for Defenders of Wildlife Sharon Wilcox.

In August, the Trump administration authorised new border wall segments in the region through emergency powers and foregoing over 30 environmental and public health laws, according to Chron. This authorisation would allow for construction to take place in 13 tracts of the Lower Rio Grande Valley National Wildlife Refuge, which conservationists have said potentially disrupts habitat corridors and further endangers wildlife.