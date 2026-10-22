Donald Trump has called LeBron James a 'TOTAL DISGRACE' and demanded an apology after footage showed the NBA star miming a golf swing during the US national anthem. The president accused James of disrespecting the country and Americans who died for its flag.

The footage came from the Philadelphia 76ers' season opener against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, 20 October. Trump responded on Truth Social on Thursday, adding to criticism of the player's movements during the performance.

Neither James nor the 76ers had publicly responded to Trump's remarks at the time of publication.

Trump Demands Apology to Fallen American Heroes

'While listening to our National Anthem, LeBron James disrespects our Country!' Trump wrote. 'I said right from the beginning that he's no good, a TOTAL DISGRACE.'

He demanded that James 'apologize to all of those Great American Warriors and Heroes who died for the American Flag, and all that our Country stands for!'

The president's post followed online criticism of the footage, which showed James moving while his teammates stood alongside him during the anthem.

What the LeBron James Footage Shows

James appeared to swing an imaginary golf club and practise his shooting form as singer Avery Wilson performed the anthem. He was not holding a golf club.

Yardbarker's account also described him stretching and practising his free-throw form. Most of his teammates remained still during the performance.

The pre-game sequence followed the Knicks' championship ring and banner ceremony. For James, it preceded his first regular-season appearance with Philadelphia and the start of his NBA-record 24th season.

James's Philadelphia Debut Ends in Victory

The 76ers spoiled New York's championship celebrations with a 106–100 victory. Tyrese Maxey led Philadelphia with 28 points, while fellow new arrival Jaylen Brown added 19.

James finished with 14 points, nine rebounds and seven assists as he began his latest chapter alongside Brown, Maxey and Joel Embiid.

His post-game comments focused on finding his rhythm with his new teammates.

'I could be a lot better,' James told NBC. 'Still getting my rhythm, obviously just a little bit over two weeks with the new squad. But I like the way we played.'

The victory gave Philadelphia a winning start against the defending champions, while the anthem footage drew attention away from James's on-court debut.

Trump and James Have Clashed Before

James's disagreements with Trump stretch back years and have included White House invitations, race and presidential elections.

In 2017, James called Trump a 'bum' after the president withdrew a White House invitation to the Golden State Warriors following Stephen Curry's indication that he did not want to attend.

'Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!' James wrote.

The following year, Trump questioned James's intelligence after an interview with CNN's Don Lemon in which the player accused him of using sport to divide Americans.

Trump ended his post with 'I like Mike!'—an apparent reference to Michael Jordan. Jordan subsequently said through a spokesperson: 'I support LeBron James. He's doing an amazing job for his community.'

James also endorsed Kamala Harris against Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

'When I think about my kids and my family and how they will grow up, the choice is clear to me,' he wrote, followed by 'VOTE KAMALA HARRIS!!!'