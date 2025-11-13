The record 43-day US government shutdown ended after a deal was reached and passed by the House of Representatives, then signed into law by President Donald Trump. The vote was 222-209 to keep the government open until January 30, 2026. Trump earlier said the US government would be opening up very quickly.

'I just want to tell you the country has never been in better shape. We went through this short-term disaster with the Democrats because they thought it would be good politically. And it's an honour now to sign this incredible bill and get our country working again,' Trump said after signing the bill.

Impact of the Shutdown and the Road to Recovery

The fallout from the shutdown was severe, as many federal employees went without paychecks, airports faced delays, and nutrition assistance programs stalled. The shutdown significantly increased financial anxiety for Americans ahead of the holiday season.

The recently passed bill will resume paychecks for federal workers, fund certain federal programs for the entire fiscal year, and limit the Trump Administration's ability to terminate federal employees.

About 42 million SNAP beneficiaries will benefit from the reopening of the economy. The Trump Administration recently ordered states to partly recoup November SNAP benefits paid in full. However, the bill, which funds the US Agriculture Department until October 2026, ensures SNAP benefits are restored, helping low-income families maintain food security a bit longer.

Air Travel Chaos to Persist After Shutdown Ends

The shutdown led to thousands of flight cancellations nationwide, and experts believe it may take weeks for operations to normalize. While the bill ensures air traffic controllers and TSA agents receive full pay, a shortage of air traffic controllers could continue to cause disruptions.

White House to Suppress October Inflation Data

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Wednesday that delays in releasing economic data will persist even after the government reopens. She added that the Consumer Price Index and October jobs report will likely never be released.

'Upcoming data releases will be permanently impaired, leaving policymakers at the Fed flying blind at a critical period,' Leavitt stated.

The White House earlier indicated that the October inflation report, expected today, won't be available as 'surveyors cannot deploy to the field—depriving us of critical data.' Data for November also remains unclear, as Bureau of Labor Statistics employees remain furloughed, according to a White House official.

A recent Congressional Budget Office forecast estimates that a six-week shutdown would trim Q4 GDP growth by 1.5 percentage points before the economy bounces back by early 2026. By the end of next year, the shutdown is projected to reduce the US economy by around $11 billion (£8.3 billion) compared to what it would have been otherwise.

This contraction underscores the risks associated with political gridlock, especially as the US grapples with inflation, rising interest rates, and global economic uncertainties. The lack of recent economic data hampers policymakers' ability to respond effectively to these challenges, heightening concerns over longer-term stability.

