Despite repeated assurances from the White House that President Donald Trump remains in 'top shape', a Republican strategist has issued a stark warning: the President may be showing early signs of dementia—and might not last a full term in office. The concern follows a series of forgetful moments and verbal slip-ups from the 78-year-old Commander-in-Chief, sparking renewed scrutiny of his cognitive health.

'He Isn't The Trump We Saw Previously'

Rick Wilson, co-founder of The Lincoln Project, has voiced alarm over Trump's recent public appearances, describing his behaviour as 'incoherent' and indicative of cognitive deterioration rather than mere 'senior moments'.

In an interview with Times Radio, Wilson observed: 'He is incoherent. His inability to articulate any thought or position without constant asides, constant lapses, the verbal aphasias he is experiencing at various points.'

Wilson added that Trump's current demeanour marks a stark contrast to his past performances. 'The man you're watching today is not the Trump of 2015, nor is he the Trump of 2020; he's not even the Trump of 2024,' he said.

Although the White House physician's report released in April described Trump as being in 'excellent cognitive and physical health', Wilson suggested that many experts privately suspect the early stages of dementia.

A Look Back At Trump's Medical Report

On 13 April 2025, the White House published the results of Trump's annual physical examination conducted at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

The report, signed by White House physician Capt. Sean Barbabella, stated that Trump is in 'excellent cognitive and physical health' and is 'fully fit' to serve as President. He scored a perfect 30 out of 30 on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, and was reported to have strong cardiovascular, pulmonary and neurological function.

The exam also noted scarring on his right ear from a 2024 assassination attempt, diverticulosis, and a benign colon polyp—none of which were deemed urgent. His cholesterol levels had improved with medication, and his heart rate and blood pressure were within healthy ranges.

Concerns Grow Over Mental Sharpness

Despite this clean bill of health, growing numbers of experts have highlighted worrying signs in Trump's public conduct.

Speech analyst Dr Jennifer Mercieca pointed to increasingly disorganised and rambling speech patterns: 'His lack of focus makes it seem as though he's experiencing cognitive decline, that his brain is not well-disciplined, and he's unable to maintain a thought and carry it through to a logical conclusion.'

At a town hall event in Philadelphia, Trump bizarrely played DJ for 30 minutes—an episode Cornell psychologist Harry Segal said could be a symptom of 'accelerating cognitive decline'.

Trump has also made a number of verbal gaffes, such as confusing Nikki Haley with Nancy Pelosi and misidentifying foreign leaders. In one Bloomberg interview, when asked about tech regulation, he veered into unrelated topics, raising further eyebrows.

What the Constitution Allows

The US Constitution imposes no medical fitness requirements on the president. Article II outlines only three conditions: a natural-born citizen, at least 35 years of age, and 14 years of US residency.

If a president becomes medically or mentally unfit to serve, the 25th Amendment outlines two avenues for temporary or permanent transfer of power. Under Section 3, the president may voluntarily cede power to the vice president. Section 4 allows the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet to declare the president incapacitated—subject to congressional approval—but it has never been used to permanently remove a sitting president.

Ultimately, voters act as the final arbiters of a president's suitability, with no formal health standards required by law.

A Nation Holds Its Breath

Mounting concerns about Donald Trump's cognitive health are now echoing across political circles, medical communities, and the wider public. His erratic speech, verbal missteps, and memory lapses suggest issues that may exceed the scope of normal ageing.

Although official statements insist he remains fully capable, these recurring episodes are prompting deeper questions about his capacity to fulfil the duties of office. As 2025 progresses, and with the world watching, the conversation around leadership fitness and mental acuity grows ever more urgent—not just for this term, but for the future of American democracy itself.