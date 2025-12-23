One week after President Donald Trump announced his eldest son's engagement at a White House Christmas party, Donald Trump Jr and Bettina Anderson are already deep into wedding planning.

According to insiders, the couple reportedly wants to tie the knot within months rather than drag out a lengthy engagement.

According to US Weekly, Anderson is keen to walk down the aisle while the President and First Lady Melania Trump can attend without the chaos of campaign season getting in the way.

'Bettina is so happy she's engaged to Don, and they're already starting to plan the wedding,' a source told the outlet.

Donald Jr. confirmed on December 15 that he was engaged to Anderson, approximately one year into dating, which was met with excitement by family and friends.

From Secret Proposal to White House Spotlight

Trump Jr, 47, proposed to Anderson over the weekend of 14-15 December at Camp David. The announcement came days later during a White House holiday reception, where the president called the newly engaged couple to the podium.

'I'm not usually at a loss for words because I'm usually doing the ranting and raving really well,' Trump Jr told guests, 'but I just want to thank Bettina for that one word: yes.'

Anderson, dressed in a striking red gown, described the weekend as 'the most unforgettable of my life' and said she felt like 'the luckiest girl in the world'.

The couple had been dating publicly for just over a year. They were first photographed together in Palm Beach in August 2024, though Page Six reported Anderson had attended Trump family events as far back as the Republican National Convention in July that year.

Family Approval Came Fast

Insiders suggest Anderson has quickly won over the Trump family. She joined Trump Jr's sister, Ivanka, and her children on a trip to the Bahamas earlier this year and has attended multiple White House functions alongside the family.

A source told People in February that 'Bettina seems great for him', while another insider described the couple as 'really cute and loving around each other'.

Trump Jr was previously married to Vanessa Trump for thirteen years. The couple share five children: Kai, Donald III, Tristan, Spencer and Chloe. Their divorce was finalised in 2018. He later became engaged to former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle in 2020. That relationship ended quietly in 2024, shortly before Guilfoyle was nominated as US Ambassador to Greece.

The Palm Beach Socialite

Anderson, 38, grew up in Palm Beach as the daughter of the late banking executive Harry Loy Anderson Jr and philanthropist Inger Anderson. She studied art history at Columbia University and later founded a wildlife conservation charity called Project Paradise.

Her Instagram bio reads with typical dry humour: 'I'm just your typical stay at home mom... only I don't do household chores... or have a husband... or have kids.'

Before her relationship with Trump Jr, Anderson was linked to William 'Beau' Wrigley Jr, heir to the Wrigley chewing gum fortune, in 2017.

No official wedding date has been announced. Speculation points to a ceremony at Mar-a-Lago, where Trump Jr married his first wife in 2005 and where Anderson has been a fixture in social circles for years. Whether the couple opts for an intimate gathering or a political spectacle remains to be seen.

What is clear: they are not planning to wait long.