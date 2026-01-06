President Donald Trump put Rep Jim Jordan on the spot during a House Republican retreat on Tuesday, publicly questioning whether the Ohio congressman had undergone plastic surgery to fix his 'rough' cauliflower ears from his wrestling days.

The awkward moment came as Trump addressed GOP members at the Kennedy Center, singling out Jordan for his appearance in what appeared to be an attempt at humour that left the fiercely loyal Trump ally fielding personal questions about his physical features. 'But have you had plastic surgery on your ears, Jim, no?' Trump asked. 'Because they look better now than they did the first time.'

Trump's Surgical Speculation

'The first time I met Jim, I looked at him, I said, it's a tough-looking guy', Trump recalled during his remarks. 'But I noticed the ears, they were a little rough. They were a little bit of a rough... Some people would say, little cauliflower on that ear'. The president's commentary on Jordan's appearance quickly took a more pointed turn as he pressed the congressman directly about potential cosmetic procedures.

'I look at the ears, and I can sort of tell', Trump said of Jordan's wrestling career. 'But have you had plastic surgery on your ears, Jim, no? Because they look better now than they did the first time. Something? They've healed over the years. They've healed'.

Cauliflower ear is a common condition amongst wrestlers, caused by repeated trauma to the ear that leads to blood clots and eventually permanent deformation of the cartilage if left untreated. Jordan was a successful collegiate wrestler who graduated from Graham High School in 1982 where he was a four-time state wrestling champion with a career record of 150-1. He went on to become a two-time NCAA Division I wrestling champion at the University of Wisconsin.

A Champion Wrestler with a Controversial Past

After his competitive career ended, Jordan served as an assistant coach at Ohio State from 1986 to 1994. However, his time at Ohio State has been overshadowed by allegations that he knew about sexual abuse by team doctor Richard Strauss but failed to act. An Ohio State investigation concluded that Strauss had committed sexual abuse against 177 student-patients, with 153 being student-athletes, of which 48 were members of the men's wrestling team.

Several former wrestlers have stated publicly that Jordan must have known about Strauss's behaviour, as it was an 'open secret' in the locker room. Jordan has consistently denied having any knowledge of the abuse, saying he would have dealt with it had he known. No wrestlers have accused Jordan himself of sexual misconduct.

A History of Personal Remarks

Trump's remarks about Jordan's ears weren't entirely unprecedented. In February 2020, Trump made similar comments about Jordan's wrestling background, saying 'I'm looking at those ears. And I say, "Those ears have something going on there." I say, did you ever wrestle?.' That earlier instance also involved Trump praising Jordan, whom he called 'some warrior', during a White House speech celebrating his impeachment acquittal.

The comments came during a wider-ranging speech at the House GOP retreat, where Trump touched on numerous subjects, including tax policy, health care, transgender athletes and immigration. Jordan, who represents Ohio's 4th congressional district and currently chairs the House Judiciary Committee, has been one of Trump's most vocal defenders in Congress. He helped found the right-wing House Freedom Caucus and has used his committee position to aggressively investigate the Biden administration. Trump endorsed Jordan's failed 2023 bid for House Speaker.

The exchange highlighted Trump's tendency to make personal remarks about allies and opponents alike, often focusing on physical appearance. Whilst Jordan has faced far more serious scrutiny over his alleged knowledge of sexual abuse at Ohio State, Trump's decision to publicly question him about plastic surgery added an awkward personal dimension to what was meant to be a policy-focused retreat.

Jordan's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment about Trump's remarks or whether the congressman has indeed undergone any cosmetic procedures on his ears. The condition of cauliflower ear can improve over time with proper treatment, though permanent deformation typically remains visible in wrestlers who sustained repeated trauma during their competitive careers.