In a move that has sparked renewed outcry, President Donald Trump amplified mockery of the Kennedy family on Truth Social merely hours after JFK's 35-year-old granddaughter Tatiana Schlossberg passed away following a battle with leukaemia.

The timing—coinciding with Tuesday's announcement of the young mother's death from acute myeloid leukaemia—exposed a raw wound within America's most storied political dynasty at their moment of profound grief.

Trump shared screenshots of MAGA supporters insulting the Kennedys in response to his recent decision to rename the Kennedy Center to include his own name. Though the President did not directly mention Tatiana or her death in the Truth Social post, the contrast between his celebratory tone and the family's private devastation appeared jarring to many observers.

Trump's Kennedy Center Naming Row Sparks Fresh Controversy

The Kennedy Center renaming had already ignited considerable backlash earlier in December when White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that the Kennedy Center's board had 'voted unanimously' to rebrand the iconic performing arts venue as the 'Trump-Kennedy Center.'

Work crews quickly added Trump's full name above the previous lettering on the building's facade, which originally read 'The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts.'

The screenshots Trump amplified featured supporters defending the decision with provocative language. One user wrote, 'The Kennedys have plenty of buildings, schools and airports named after them. Adding Trump's name is entirely appropriate.'

Another added, 'The Trumps have always been supporters of the arts. The Kennedys are supporters of the Kennedys.' The comments reflected a broader political division surrounding Trump's decision to add his name to one of America's most recognisable cultural institutions.

Today, we proudly unveil the updated exterior designation—honoring the leadership of President Donald J. Trump and the enduring legacy of John F. Kennedy. 🇺🇸



The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts pic.twitter.com/ALEE59pkZ9 — The Trump Kennedy Center (@kencen) December 19, 2025

A Family in Mourning: Understanding the Kennedy Family's Loss

Tatiana Schlossberg, the middle child of former U.S. Ambassador Caroline Kennedy, had announced in November that she had been diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia.

Her diagnosis came as a shock to the family and the public, with Tatiana having previously maintained a relatively private life outside the glare of constant media scrutiny. She was a devoted mother of two, Edwin and Josephine, and had been deeply supported by her husband, Dr. George Moran, throughout her treatment.

The John F. Kennedy Library Foundation announced her death via social media on behalf of the grieving family: 'Our beautiful Tatiana passed away this morning. She will always be in our hearts.'

The statement was signed by those closest to her—George, Edwin and Josephine Moran, as well as her broader family including her mother Caroline and her siblings Ed, Jack, Rose and Rory. The family's quiet dignity in announcing her passing stood in stark contrast to the political spectacle unfolding on social media.

Maria Shriver, Tatiana's cousin, paid a moving tribute just hours after the family's announcement. 'I return to this space today to pay tribute to my sweet, beloved Tatiana, who left this earth today,' Shriver wrote on X.

She continued, 'I return to this space to pay tribute and honour her loving and supportive family, who came together and did everything they possibly could do to help her. I return to this space heartbroken because Tatiana loved life. She loved her life, and she fought like hell to try to save it.'

Shriver concluded with raw emotion: 'I cannot make sense of this. I cannot make any sense of it at all. None. Zero. My heart has always been with my cousin Caroline ever since we were little kids. My entire being is with her now. What a rock she has been.'

The Kennedys have not responded to Trump's recent posts on Truth Social. As the family mourns, questions linger about the appropriateness of political messaging during moments of personal tragedy.