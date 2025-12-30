A Christmas message that was supposed to unite instead divided – as President Trump weaponised the festive season to attack political opponents whilst simultaneously boasting about dismantling human rights protections, igniting a firestorm of criticism about tone-deafness and divisiveness.

Meanwhile, halfway across the world, Vladimir Putin orchestrated his own chilling yuletide theatrics, launching nuclear-capable bombers over the Norwegian Sea in a calculated show of force that sent NATO scrambling and reignited World War Three fears just as peace negotiations appeared to gain traction.

Trump Attacks Human Rights as Putin Flexes Nuclear Muscle

On Christmas Eve, while most Americans gathered with family, Trump fired off a festive message from his Mar-a-Lago compound that embodied contradiction at its most jarring. 'Merry Christmas to all, including the radical left scum that is doing everything possible to destroy our country, but are failing badly,' he announced to his social media followers — a greeting that managed to insult roughly half the nation while claiming holiday spirit.

But the real provocation came next. Trump declared his Christmas gift to America was the dismantling of human rights protections. 'We no longer have Open Borders, Men in Women's Sports, Transgender for Everyone, or Weak Law Enforcement,' he proclaimed, framing fundamental rights questions as achievements worthy of celebration. The message transformed what should have been a unifying moment into a culture war broadside delivered on Christianity's holiest day.

Social media erupted with mockery and fury. One user posted a blanked-out version of Trump's message with the caption: 'I've fixed the festive note'. Another sneered: 'Thank you Mr President, for this Christmas message of peace and unity'. Critics questioned the Christianity of attacking vulnerable populations on Jesus's birthday. 'Nothing more Christian than to be a hateful, wretched f--- on Jesus's birthday!' one person vented. 'What would Jesus do? 'Cause I'm sure it isn't this,' another added.

Trump also boasted about economic metrics that appeared to confuse even his supporters. He claimed a '4.3 GDP' – a figure that triggered immediate fact-checking across social media. 'Not to be that guy, but a 4.3 GDP isn't even possible. 4.0 is the highest you can get, and that's only if you get straight A's,' one critic corrected. The US economy did surge to 4.3% annualised growth in the third quarter, yet Trump's phrasing suggested a fundamental misunderstanding of economic indicators.

Putin's Christmas Nuclear Display Rattles NATO as Peace Talks Gain Momentum

While Trump dominated American discourse, Putin orchestrated his own disturbing holiday performance. On Christmas Eve, Moscow dispatched Tu-95MS long-range bombers – propeller-driven strategic aircraft first flown in the 1950s – on a seven-hour flight over the Norwegian Sea, deliberately close to NATO airspace and Santa's traditional North Pole route. The message was unmistakable: festive cheer means nothing to Russia's nuclear arsenal.

Moscow's defence ministry declared: 'Tu-95MS long-range bombers of the Russian Aerospace Forces made a scheduled flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Barents Sea and the Norwegian Sea. The flight duration was more than seven hours'. Su-33 fighter jets escorted the Tupolevs, with the statement cryptically noting that 'at certain stages of the route, long-range bombers were escorted by fighter jets of foreign countries' – NATO interceptors scrambled in response.

The timing felt deliberately provocative. Ukraine had just launched 140 drones at Russian targets, including 40 aimed at Moscow, signalling a willingness to negotiate peace proposals. Zelensky indicated readiness to withdraw troops from eastern territories in exchange for a ceasefire. Yet Putin's Christmas bomber flight suggested Russia intends to negotiate from a position of overwhelming force rather than genuine compromise.

The Contrasting Holiday Messages Expose Global Divisions Deepening

Both leaders exploited Christmas differently. Trump weaponised it domestically, attacking political enemies while dismantling rights protections. Putin weaponised it globally, reminding the world that nuclear threats supersede seasonal goodwill. Neither message brought unity or peace.

Trump's approval rating has plunged to 41%, with only 31% of Americans approving his economic stewardship. Polls show mounting frustration over controversial tariffs currently facing Supreme Court legal challenges. His Christmas message will only deepen that divide.

For Ukraine, caught between Trump's unpredictability and Putin's nuclear posturing, the holiday season brought no comfort – merely further confirmation that genuine peace remains elusive when leaders exploit rather than transcend the season.