Former US President Donald Trump has begun to make the same promises that he made during his 2016 presidential campaign.

In his latest interview, he said that he would lock up his political enemies if he is elected president again. Trump was answering a question from broadcaster Glenn Beck in an interview on Tuesday when he made the statement.

"Do you regret not locking [Clinton] up? And if you're president again, will you lock people up?" asked Beck.

To which he responded by saying that "the answer is you have no choice, because they're doing it to us." Trump had resorted to similar rhetoric in 2016, but he did not go through with it.

The statement comes as he himself faces multiple charges in various cases. Last week, he surrendered to the Fulton County jail in Atlanta and was briefly arrested before being released on bail. He agreed to post a $200,000 (£157,000) bond and agreed not to use social media to target his co-defendants and witnesses.

Trump and 18 others have been accused of trying to sway Georgia's 2020 election results in an attempt to prevent his rival Joe Biden from becoming president. He was booked on more than a dozen charges, including racketeering, conspiracy, and soliciting a public official to violate their oath of office.

A Justice Department special counsel is also looking into how the former president handled secret information and attempted to thwart Joe Biden's 2020 presidential bid. He is facing a number of charges related to hush money payments paid to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016.

In addition to the aforementioned cases, the 77-year-old has been charged with conspiracy to defraud the US for trying to throw the 2020 presidential election results. The crime is punishable by up to five years imprisonment. Trump is also facing charges for the conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding which is punishable by a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment

If Trump is indicted in the case, it would be the first criminal case ever brought against a former US president, and he could face years behind bars.

Meanwhile, he became the only former president in American history to have the police take his mugshot after he surrendered at Fulton County jail last week. In fact, Trump is the first former US president to be charged with criminal offences. He is facing 91 charges in separate cases.

Trump is running for the presidency in the 2024 election, and he is leaving no stone unturned to reach as many people as possible.