US President Donald Trump has called for a staggering $1.5 trillion military budget in 2027, vowing to forge a 'dream military' to safeguard America against any foe.

This unprecedented hike, more than 50 per cent above the current $901 billion, comes hot on the heels of US operations in Venezuela and hints at further assertive moves. The proposal has raised concerns about a potential arms race, while simultaneously promising unparalleled security during what the President described as 'troubled and dangerous times.'

Trump unveiled the plan on his Truth Social platform, framing it as essential for national safety. 'This will allow us to build the 'Dream Military' that we have long been entitled to and, more importantly, that will keep us SAFE and SECURE, regardless of foe,' he stated. The surge follows a recent $175 billion boost from tax cuts and spending reforms.

Defence stocks reacted sharply, with shares in major contractors dipping as Trump warned of consequences for underperformance. He singled out Raytheon, threatening to halt Pentagon deals unless it curbs stock buybacks and ramps up production.

Funding the 'Dream': Tariffs as a Key Revenue Source

Trump attributes the feasibility of his massive military expansion plans to soaring revenues from his global tariffs. According to the According to the Bipartisan Policy Center, the US government's income from tariffs and excise taxes reportedly reached $288.5 billion last year, a notable jump from $98.3 billion in 2024. He argues that this revenue stream can adequately fund the proposed increase without adversely affecting national finances.

However, budgetary experts have expressed skepticism. Analysts warn that the proposal could lead to a substantial increase in the national debt, potentially trillions of dollars, and set the nation on an unsustainable fiscal trajectory. 'This would mark the biggest ever spending increase for the US military,' noted Bloomberg.

This initiative builds on Trump's priorities established during his first term, echoing his previous advocacy for increased defence spending. Last year's NATO commitments, influenced by US pressure, saw allied nations pledge to allocate 5 per cent of their GDP to defence by 2035.

Contractor Crackdown: No More Buybacks

Trump's criticism extended to major defence corporations, particularly Raytheon, for what he perceives as a prioritisation of shareholder returns over expanding production capacity. 'Either Raytheon steps up... or they will no longer be doing business with the Department of War,' he declared in a social media post. Raytheon, a manufacturer of key missiles including the Tomahawk and Javelin, saw its parent company, RTX Corp, shares fall by 2.5 per cent.

Other defence firms also experienced a market downturn, with Northrop Grumman dropping 5.5 per cent and Lockheed Martin falling 4.8 per cent. This directive appears intended to accelerate weapons production amid ongoing delays affecting current contracts.

Industry analysts have drawn historical parallels, with some comparing Trump's ambitions to the era of President William McKinley, which saw significant US territorial expansions in Cuba and the Philippines.

Geopolitical Context: From Venezuela to Greenland

The timing of the proposal coincides with recent US foreign policy actions, including an operation in Venezuela involving the bombing of sites and the capture of President Nicolás Maduro. Trump has also previously expressed interest in acquiring Greenland for strategic security reasons, alongside potential actions in Colombia, Cuba, and Iran.

The continued presence of US military forces in the Caribbean has contributed to heightened global anxiety. The South China Morning Post observed, 'The United States was already by far the world's biggest military spender,' and warned of a potential arms race involving China and Russia.

Previous resistance to Trump's budget proposals indicates a challenging path forward in Congress.

Expert Views and Fiscal Warnings

Reputable commentators urge caution. Reuters cited experts predicting trillions in added debt, questioning the tariff-funded model's sustainability. 'Experts say increase would increase debt, cost trillions of dollars,' they reported.

Reports noted Republican defiance in past budgets, where lawmakers pushed for even more spending. Trump's proposal dwarfs historical surges, like those during the Korean War.

Future Ramifications: Arms Race or Enhanced Security?

The proposed US military spending surge could significantly alter global dynamics, possibly prompting rival nations to accelerate their own military development programs. Concurrently, it aims to reassure Americans concerned about international threats.

If realised, Trump's plan could solidify US military dominance. However, as fiscal watchdogs raise alarms, the international community awaits to see whether this 'dream' becomes a tangible reality or contributes to further global division.