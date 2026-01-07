The White House is exploring options for a Trump Greenland takeover, with military force not ruled out, according to a statement from press secretary Karoline Leavitt. She said acquiring the island is a 'national security priority' and that 'utilising the US Military is always an option'.

This development follows Trump's revival of the idea after his 2024 election win and the recent Venezuela operation. European leaders have united in opposition, emphasising sovereignty and collective security under international law.

Arctic Strategic Value

Greenland's strategic location between the US, Europe, and Russia makes it vital for deterring Arctic adversaries. The self-governing Danish territory spans 836,000 square miles and is home to about 57,000 people. It is rich in oil, gas, and rare earth minerals essential for high-tech and military applications.

The State Department notes that accessing these resources would involve tremendous costs due to harsh conditions and lack of infrastructure. Trump has stated 'We need Greenland from the standpoint of national security, and Denmark is not going to be able to do it'. The US already has bases there, including for missile defence and space surveillance.

With climate change melting ice and opening new Arctic shipping routes, Greenland's importance for global trade and security has only grown. Hardly a surprise that Trump has revived his interest from his first term, when Denmark rebuffed the idea.

Backlash from Allies and Congress

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen warned that Trump's desires should be taken seriously and a military attack could end NATO. Major European leaders issued a joint statement asserting that Greenland belongs to its people and security must be collective. In the US, Democratic Senator Ruben Gallego introduced a resolution to require congressional approval for any Greenland action, to stop Trump before he invades.

Democratic Sen. Ruben Gallego wants Congress to forestall a U.S. takeover of Greenland, requiring President Donald Trump to get lawmakers’ approval for any such action after this weekend’s military incursion into Venezuela. https://t.co/VGiJAeY2Ql — Janice Graves (@JaniceG22847093) January 7, 2026

Republican Rep. Don Bacon urged stopping the 'stupid' talk, noting Denmark's ally status. Bipartisan senators reaffirmed the partnership with Denmark, saying coercion undermines NATO. House Speaker Mike Johnson said military action would not be appropriate. Advisor Stephen Miller said nobody would fight the US over Greenland. Republicans have ridiculed the idea.

Public and Social Media Response

The proposal has sparked debate on social media. On X, comedian Lee Hurst suggested a cash offer to Greenlanders, estimating under £44.4 billion ($60 billion).

If you were a Greenlander and Trump offered you $1 million each to become a US citizen and a US state, would you accept?

It would cost the US less than 60 billion dollars to pay for it which means closing down just 3 Somali Day Care Centres. — Lee Hurst (@LeeHurstComic) January 6, 2026

The Republicans against Trump account shared the White House statement, warning of NATO fallout.

JUST IN: The White House says Trump is not ruling out military action to seize Greenland:



“President Trump has made it well known that acquiring Greenland is a national security priority of the United States…Utilizing the U.S. Military is always an option at the Commander in… pic.twitter.com/YEHRpQZKZH — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) January 6, 2026

An X post referencing ZeroHedge floated £37 billion ($50 billion) for the deal.

Priceless by @zerohedge



"While an outright U.S. military takeover seems unlikely, diplomatic maneuvering is another matter. Trump’s approach to Statecraft has often been described as “too much stick, not enough carrot.” In the case of Greenland, we may see a bit more carrot.… https://t.co/trLpMtLLIE — aiBeats (@aibeatsfun) January 7, 2026

On TikTok, a CNN clip explained treaties protecting Greenland from military actions. These reactions mix humour and concern, reflecting the story's viral appeal.

@cnn CNN's Jim Sciutto breaks down two treaties that protect Greenland as President Trump is “discussing a range of options” to acquire the island, according to the White House, and making clear that using the US military is not off the table. ♬ original sound - CNN

As of 7 January 2026, Greenland has requested a meeting with Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Rubio downplayed imminent invasion fears, focusing on purchase. The tone has strained alliances. Experts warn that a Trump Greenland takeover through force could weaken NATO and benefit Russia. The administration remains eager for a deal this term.

Following the recent US operation in Venezuela, the White House's statement has rattled Denmark and NATO allies. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen reiterated that 'if the United States chooses to attack another NATO country militarily, then everything stops'. Analysts suggest this could lead to increased Russian influence in the Arctic if tensions escalate.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon has not commented on potential military plans, but sources indicate preliminary assessments are underway. The international community watches closely as diplomatic channels remain open but fragile.