A renewed border clash between Thailand and Cambodia has ignited regional concern after Phnom Penh accused Bangkok of spreading 'false information' about who initiated the fighting.

The confrontation, which unfolded early on 8 December, has raised fresh questions over the stability of the Trump-era peace agreement that once helped maintain calm along the disputed frontier.

Cambodia said the Thai military launched the attack first, contradicting claims circulating on the official page of the Royal Thai Army and repeated by several Thai media outlets alleging that Cambodian forces fired heavy and destructive weapons across the border.

Phnom Penh insisted the allegation was false and warned that the misinformation risked further inflaming the situation.

Phnom Penh Says Thai Forces Struck First at 5:00 AM

According to Cambodia's National Defence, Thai military units opened fire on Cambodian positions at approximately 5:00 AM.

Officials said the strike followed several days of provocative actions by Thai forces, including an incident at the Prorlean Thmar area the previous day that Cambodia believes was intended to trigger confrontation.

Cambodia stressed that its troops did not retaliate during either of the two reported assaults, citing its commitment to respecting past agreements and upholding conflict resolution in line with international law.

The government said its forces remain on high alert but continue to exercise maximum restraint to avoid escalation along the sensitive border zone.

False Information Claims Complicate an Already Volatile Situation

The accusation of 'false information' has deepened mistrust between the two neighbours at a time when tensions were already rising.

Cambodian authorities argue that the Thai narrative circulating online misleads the public about the sequence of events and undermines efforts to maintain transparency.

Border disputes between Thailand and Cambodia have historically been susceptible to misinformation and competing claims over troop movements.

Officials fear the latest allegations may hinder diplomatic channels at a moment when both sides face pressure to prevent the conflict from expanding beyond localised engagements.

ASEAN Notified as Cambodia Seeks Investigation

In response to the clashes, Cambodia has notified the ASEAN Observer Team for the second time.

The government said it plans to formally request an independent investigation into the incident to ensure impartiality and verify the facts surrounding the early morning assault.

Phnom Penh said it is taking the additional steps to reinforce transparency and uphold regional mechanisms designed to prevent conflict among member states.

ASEAN has not yet issued a public statement, but analysts expect the organisation to monitor developments closely amid concerns about the impact on regional stability.

Renewed Hostilities Raise Questions About Trump-Era Peace Deal

The escalation along the border has reignited scrutiny of the peace arrangement established during the Trump administration, which previously helped reduce direct clashes between Thai and Cambodian troops.

The peace plan had been showcased by Trump as a major diplomatic achievement, but cracks emerged within weeks of its signing, according to CNN.

The recent confrontation has prompted fears that the truce is now unravelling, raising doubts over its resilience in the face of competing territorial claims and military pressure.

Observers note that both countries had largely maintained the framework of the agreement in recent years, but the latest events highlight vulnerabilities that could threaten its longevity.

The combination of border clashes and allegations of misinformation has created a volatile environment that may test the limits of the agreement's effectiveness.

Tensions Remain High as Both Sides Monitor the Border

As of today, there have been no confirmed reports of civilian casualties or large-scale evacuations, but military activity remains heightened on both sides of the frontier.

Cambodia said its forces continue to monitor the situation with caution, while Bangkok has not withdrawn its earlier claims about Cambodia's alleged role in the clash.

With both militaries still positioned along the disputed zone, regional observers warn that the situation could deteriorate without swift diplomatic intervention.