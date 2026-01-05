Donald Trump's golfing habits and public statements have ignited an unusual firestorm of criticism from one of America's most respected sportswriters, who has questioned not only the integrity of the former president's conduct on golf courses but also the broader narrative around his self-portrayal, including veiled insinuations likening Trump's reputed cognitive sharpness to that of a young child.

In a stark rebuke that has resonated far beyond the fairways, former Sports Illustrated columnist Rick Reilly has repeatedly mocked Trump's boasts about his golfing prowess, suggesting that even basic measures of honesty might elude the commander-in-chief. Reilly's commentary, detailed in his book Commander in Cheat, has been amplified by recent viral videos allegedly showing rule-bending on the golf course.

Throughout his career, Trump has cultivated the image of a decisive and superior thinker, routinely claiming personal victories in golf and at times alluding to mental acuity that surpasses his critics. But there exists no publicly verified record of Trump having taken a standardised intelligence quotient (IQ) test, and no credible evidence has emerged that places his IQ anywhere near the established benchmarks used by psychologists and neuroscientists. Any suggestion tying Trump's cognitive ability to a toddler's is metaphorical and arises from satirical critique rather than empirical data.

Instead, the controversy centres on Trump's conduct on the golf course and the starkly critical response from Reilly, whose remarks have now become a focal point of the broader debate over honesty, credibility, and personal branding.

Reilly's Scathing Critique of Trump's Golfing Claims

Rick Reilly, a seasoned American sportswriter and author, has long been a vocal critic of Donald Trump's portrayal of his own golfing achievements. Reilly chronicled his experiences and observations in his 2019 book Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump.

Reilly has described Trump as a habitual exaggerator whose public claims about winning club championships are not supported by independent records. According to Reilly, Trump often declares himself a winner in tournaments where there were no official contests or where he did not compete under formal conditions. One method attributed to Trump, he alleges, is buying a golf course, playing the first round alone, and then declaring himself the club champion.

Reilly also casts doubt on Trump's claimed handicap, a statistical measure indicating a golfer's skill, which the former president has asserted to be around 2.8. According to Reilly, this figure is highly questionable and appears inconsistent with records publicly available through official golf handicap indexes.

Viral Videos Spark Renewed Scrutiny

The debate has intensified in recent months with the circulation of viral videos allegedly showing questionable actions during Trump's golf games. In late July, during a visit to his Turnberry golf course in Scotland, a clip emerged showing what appeared to be a caddie placing a golf ball in a more favourable position near a bunker before Trump took his shot. Observers pointed out that under the Rules of Golf, a ball must be played as it lies and cannot be repositioned in this manner.

Similarly, footage from Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey showed a caddie seemingly dropping a ball on the green, which also raised eyebrows because, under official golf rules, only the player, not the caddie, is permitted to replace or drop a ball, and only under specific circumstances.

These videos have been seized upon by critics as potential evidence that might support Reilly's longstanding assertions about Trump's disregard for the customary honesty expected in golf, a sport where self-refereeing and strict adherence to etiquette are paramount.

While neither the White House nor Trump's representatives have officially engaged with these particular allegations, the controversy has resonated across social media and sports commentary circles, with many observers discussing the broader implications of a public figure's credibility when zealously protecting personal narratives that are challenged by independent accounts.

Trump caught cheating at golf, watch the second guy in the red vest toss a ball behind him.



pic.twitter.com/U4UvNIaYfj — John Jackson (@hissgoescobra) July 27, 2025

A Metaphor for Leadership?

The intersection of golf, personal branding, and political leadership has acquired an unexpectedly symbolic dimension. For many critics, Trump's insistence on recounting his own successes, whether in business, politics, or sport, has become a shorthand for a larger debate about integrity, truth-telling, and public trust.

Reilly's critique, though rooted in sportsmanship, thus transcends golf. His contention that exaggeration and self-aggrandisement on the golf course reflect personality traits that could influence leadership decisions has struck a chord with commentators and analysts alike.

Although direct comparisons between athletic conduct and political governance should be treated cautiously, the persistence of these narratives in the public consciousness underscores the enduring importance of accountability for figures in positions of power.