US President Donald Trump said the United States is prepared to 'run Venezuela' following the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, during what he described as a rapid and overwhelming overnight military operation.

Speaking at the White House shortly after the couple were flown to New York, Trump said Maduro and Flores now face prosecution in the Southern District of New York on charges linked to narco-terrorism and drug trafficking. He portrayed the operation as both a legal reckoning and a defining geopolitical moment.

'Maduro and Flores have been indicted in the Southern District of New York for their deadly narco-terrorism campaign against the United States and its citizens,' Trump said. 'And the United States is prepared to run Venezuela until a safe, proper and judicious transition can take place.'

Trump praised US military forces for what he described as their 'speed, power, precision and competence', saying they worked in close coordination with law enforcement. He contrasted the operation with past US interventions he characterised as failures, arguing that the United States was now 'respected again like never before'.

He said Venezuelan forces were aware an operation was imminent but were 'completely overwhelmed and very quickly incapacitated'. No American service members were killed and no US military equipment was lost, despite the deployment of aircraft, helicopters and ground forces, he added.

'If you'd seen what I saw last night, you would have been very impressed,' Trump said. 'It was an incredible thing to see.'

Trump Says US Will Remain Until Transition Is Secured

Trump was explicit in confirming that Washington intends to remain directly involved in Venezuela's governance until it is satisfied a transition has been firmly secured. He repeatedly stressed that the United States would not risk another failed handover of power.

'We're going to run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition,' he said. 'We can't take a chance that somebody else takes over Venezuela who doesn't have the good of the Venezuelan people in mind.'

Trump said the objective was to deliver peace, liberty and justice, including enabling Venezuelans who fled abroad to return home. He argued that previous international efforts had failed because they were rushed and lacked enforcement mechanisms.

Oil And Economic Control At The Heart Of Trump's Plan

Venezuela's oil industry featured prominently in Trump's remarks, with the president describing it as 'a total bust'. He said major US energy companies would be brought in to rebuild infrastructure, restore production and stabilise the economy.

'We're going to have very large United States oil companies go in, spend billions of dollars and start making money for the country,' Trump said. He claimed such partnerships would make Venezuela 'rich, independent and safe'.

Trump linked the collapse of Venezuela's energy sector to organised crime, asserting that drug trafficking routes ran through the country and that US maritime operations had already disrupted most narcotics entering the United States by sea.

He also warned that the United States was prepared to escalate militarily if necessary. While planners had anticipated a second, larger wave of attacks, Trump said the initial operation had exceeded expectations.

'We are ready to stage a second and much larger attack if we need to do so,' he said. 'This was pinpoint, but we have a much bigger wave.'

Narco-Terrorism Claims And Legal Process

Trump accused Maduro of personally overseeing a vast criminal network, describing him as the 'kingpin' of the Cartel de las Soles. He said the group trafficked large quantities of drugs into the United States and was responsible for the deaths of 'countless Americans'.

'Maduro and his wife will face the full might of American justice and stand trial on American soil,' Trump said.

Global And Political Reactions

International and domestic reactions followed swiftly. French President Emmanuel Macron said he had spoken with Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado and voiced full support for efforts to secure the release of political prisoners and advance a democratic transition, adding that Venezuela could count on France's backing.

Machado, responding after Trump's remarks, declared the moment 'the hour of freedom', saying Maduro's removal represented justice and the will of the Venezuelan people. She urged citizens to remain alert and organised as the country moves towards a transition.

Former US vice president Kamala Harris struck a more cautious tone, emphasising the need to uphold democratic norms, protect civilians and ensure a credible political process. Her office said she continues to support international initiatives aimed at promoting stability and the rule of law in the region.