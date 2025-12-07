Veteran comedian and outspoken critic of US President Donald Trump, Rosie O'Donnell, has delivered a harsh condemnation following a series of public insults by Trump directed at female journalists, accusing him of 'verbally ... raping' a reporter. The startling allegation came during her appearance on a talk show with former CNN anchor Jim Acosta, where she argued that the media has consistently failed to defend women subjected to demeaning treatment by the president.

The controversy centres on two incidents over recent weeks. On Nov. 14, 2025 aboard Air Force One, Trump told a Bloomberg reporter 'Quiet. Quiet, piggy', following questions about documents related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Then, on Nov. 27 at a Mar-a-Lago press event, Trump snapped at a CBS News correspondent, calling her a 'stupid person' after she challenged him over his handling of a Washington, D.C. shooting.

O'Donnell argues that the pattern reflects more than rudeness — describing it as a deeply troubling form of verbal abuse that journalists must refuse to accept.

Trump's 'Piggy' Outburst and Mar-a-Lago 'Stupid Person' Episode Ignite Backlash

On Nov. 14, aboard Air Force One, Bloomberg News correspondent Catherine Lucey asked Trump about the possible release of newly surfaced files connected to Epstein. As Lucey followed up, the president cut her off abruptly and said: 'Quiet. Quiet, piggy'. Video of the exchange soon spread widely on social media and was verified by fact-checkers.

President Trump told a reporter who asked about the Jeffrey Epstein files, "Quiet, quiet, piggy."



Trump said on Monday he would sign legislation to release files related to the sex offender, one day after he abandoned his longstanding opposition to the measure. pic.twitter.com/BP2RDspwfI — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) November 18, 2025

The reaction was swift. Journalists and press-freedom groups condemned the insult as degrading and sexist. CNN anchor Jake Tapper called the moment 'disgusting and completely unacceptable', while former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson described it as 'disgusting and degrading'.

Asked to respond at a White House briefing, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the remark, arguing Trump's blunt style resonated with much of the electorate and that the media should appreciate his 'frankness'. She offered no evidence that the reporter's question was false or misleading.

Less than two weeks later, during a Thanksgiving-week press appearance at Mar-a-Lago, the president confronted CBS White House correspondent Nancy Cordes. She pressed him about the vetting process of an Afghan national accused of fatally shooting a National Guard member in Washington, D.C. Trump responded angrily: 'Are you a stupid person? ... you're just asking questions because you're a stupid person'.

That second clash triggered even louder reactions. Several major media organisations described the insult as part of a growing pattern of hostility toward women in journalism. A press-freedom watchdog declared the remarks an 'unmistakable pattern of hostility' undermining independent journalism.

In response, O'Donnell told Acosta she was appalled by what she called the passivity of the White House press corps. She said: 'A decent person would stand up in spite of their job and say, "I will not sit here and watch you verbally assault and attack and rape a woman."' She added: 'Open your goddamn mouths and save your souls because you're going to have to live with yourself long after he is gone'.

Supporters of Trump have defended both episodes as examples of his candid style and refusal to tolerate what he sees as hostile or 'fake news' coverage. Leavitt has reiterated that the president remains accessible to the media more than most.

But critics argue the repeated personal attacks, especially directed at women, go beyond robust discourse. They warn the rhetoric risks normalising insults and may chill legitimate investigative journalism. The episode has prompted renewed calls from press-freedom advocates for greater solidarity within the press corps — and for public awareness of mounting threats to media integrity.