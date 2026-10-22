Donald Trump's viral 'wave to nobody' happened on the new granite helipad he says a defence firm paid for. Cameras filmed it on Monday 19 October as he left the White House for a rally in Kansas. Within hours, users on X were asking whom he had saluted.

Trump has put the price at as much as $6 million (about £4.5 million) and says Lockheed Martin's Sikorsky unit is covering it all. Lockheed has confirmed a gift but not its size. Sikorsky won a $1.1 billion (about £826 million) Pentagon deal in 2014 to develop the new helicopters, Fortune reported.

What the Viral Clip Shows

The footage shows Trump crossing the helipad towards the presidential helicopter, Marine One, then stopping to wave, salute, and bow. At 21 seconds, the camera pulls back, and nobody is visible where he is looking.

The X account Donk Media posted the clip with the caption: 'Trump stops mid-helipad to wave and salute nobody.' The account also points out aide Natalie Harp walking to Marine One. The clip is below.

LOL - Trump stops mid helipad to wave and salute nobody.



Watch at 0:21, the camera zooms out to show.



Natalie Harp can also be seen on her way to Marine One. #TravelWithNatalie pic.twitter.com/5bejfnJc2j — Donk Media ♻️™ (@donkoclock) October 19, 2026

Nothing in the footage shows who, if anyone, stood out of frame. A uniformed service member stands near the helicopter door, and UNILAD noted that presidents often return troops' salutes. By 21 October, the White House had issued no statement on the clip. Trump was heading to a Park City rally for Senator Roger Marshall.

Who Paid for the Granite Helipad

Trump announced the helipad on 6 July, saying the new VH-92A helicopters rip up the South Lawn grass. Sikorsky delivered the last of 23 VH-92As in 2024. Trump said Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin subsidiary, would pay the full cost because the firm 'felt a little bit guilty' about the damage.

Lockheed told the Associated Press that it contributed to the Trust for the National Mall, a charity backing the National Park Service, and followed all applicable laws.

At 100 feet across, the helipad uses four-inch-thick (10-centimetre) granite carved with the presidential seal. In August, Trump ordered workers to redo weeks of work after he grew unhappy with its look and slope,

The Washington Post reported, citing two unnamed sources. Earlier, speeding up the job had added $875,000 (about £657,000), the paper said. At the time, The Hill reported that it was unclear what the redo would add to the bill.

What Is Still Unanswered

Crews promised to finish by 21 September, two days before China's president, Xi Jinping, was due at the White House, The Hill reported. Trump declared the helipad finished in early September. 'Just completed, and MAGNIFICENT!' he wrote on Truth Social.

Marine One, a VH-92A, first lifted off from it on 21 September, official White House photos show. Trump has said the new helipad would support the use of newer VH-92A Patriot helicopters as the military modernises the presidential helicopter fleet.

CNN reported that Lockheed also appears on the list of donors to Trump's $300 million (about £225 million) White House ballroom that the administration released in October 2025. What the August redo cost, and who paid for it, remains unclear two months on. Nor does the viral clip show whom Trump was greeting on the carved granite helipad that day.