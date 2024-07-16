The world is buzzing with the announcement of Donald Trump's new running mate for the 2024 Presidential Election. J.D. Vance is a Republican Senator from Ohio and former US Marine. Before his election to the United States Senate, Vance published a memoir titled "Hillbilly Elegy," about his experience growing up in a white working-class family in the United States. Vance is a previous critic of Trump but has since shifted to become one of his most vocal supporters in Congress, earning him the nomination as a Vice Presidential candidate.

A Man of Faith and Conviction

Many of Vance's policies and beliefs are rooted in his working-class background and his Catholic faith, which he has discussed his 2019 conversion to. Vance explained that while he was raised Christian, he was never baptised and never felt a solid connection to the religion.

When deciding to turn to religion, Vance debated which religion reflected his personal and intellectual values. His closeness to his devout Catholic uncle sparked his initial interest in Catholicism. Vance spent over three years reading and researching the religion before his baptism.

Deliberations on Converting

"It probably would've happened sooner if the sex abuse crisis... hadn't made a lot of headlines," Vance explained in an interview with The American Conservative. "It forced me to process the church as a divine and a human institution and what it would mean for my two-year-old son."

Choosing Saint Augustine

In the same interview, Vance discussed why he chose Saint Augustine as his patron saint. He explained that several readings from Confessions and The City of God revolutionised his thinking and that Augustine led him to understand his faith from an intellectual angle, which he brings into his politics. He also believes that Augustine is a well-represented advocate of the church's core beliefs.

Mixed Reactions to Vance's Faith

Vance's strong Catholic beliefs have elicited varied responses from Catholics, voters, and influential people across America.

The former deputy assistant secretary for defence for strategy and force development, Elbridge Colby, also a devout Catholic, expressed his support for Vance on social media, saying, "America could not be more fortunate."

Conversely, Lila Rose, the founder of Live Action, was less than pleased. Rose maintains a firm anti-abortion stance rooted in her faith, something that she disagrees with Vance's policies. Rose condemned both Vance and Trump for their support of the legalisation of abortion pills, saying that "both men can still change their positions, and we will pray and work for them to do so."

Vance's Potential Impact on the Election

Despite the ruffled feathers for some on both the right and the left, Vance may ultimately play a crucial role in winning over sure voters and states for Trump in the election. His proud Catholic faith will likely sway religious voters to favour the Trump administration and its policies. Additionally, his working-class background and Midwestern presence will likely swing voters in Midwest battleground states that Trump has been struggling with. The pairing utilises Vance to capture lower-class voters from Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin in the fall.