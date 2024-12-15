The US has urged its citizens to avoid travelling to Russia due to safety concerns, warning that "they may face harassment or detention by Russian security officials" or "arbitrary enforcement of local laws" because of their nationality.

The US' Travel Advisory Against Russia

Earlier this year, the US issued a Level 4 Travel Advisory, which is the most severe warning in its system. Level 1 advisories recommend "Exercise Normal Precautions," Level 2 suggests "Exercise Increased Caution," Level 3 urges reconsidering travel, and Level 4 unequivocally states "Do Not Travel."

The advisory emphasises that US citizens face significant risks in Russia. These risks include interrogation, harassment, and wrongful arrests.

Such risks are particularly high for individuals with government or military connections and for those engaged in business.

The advisory notes that Russian authorities may detain Americans without notifying the US Embassy, limiting consular support. In regions under martial law, especially near Ukraine, movement can be restricted.

Property can also be confiscated. Furthermore, Americans may face repercussions for expressing dissent, engaging in religious activities or discussing LGBTQ topics, as Russia has labelled the "international LGBT movement" an extremist group.

Russia's Travel Advisory Against the US

Russia has issued a travel warning to its citizens, advising against trips to the US and other Western nations during the winter holidays, emphasising Russians may be "hunted" down by American authorities.

Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, highlighted concerns during a news briefing, stating that Russians could find themselves in danger because of the escalating tensions between Russia and the US.

"Trips to the United States of America privately or out of official necessity are fraught with serious risks," Zakharova explained, describing the current state of US-Russia relations as "on the verge of rupture."

She urged Russians to also steer clear of travelling to Canada and EU member countries, labelling these nations as US "satellites".

Tensions Rise Amidst Nearly 3-Year-Long War

This deterioration of Russia-US relations is primarily due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The US has been Ukraine's biggest supporter, providing £48 billion ($62 billion) in military aid since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Last month, Ukraine used American-made long-range missiles against targets in Russia, prompting Vladimir Putin to adjust Russia's nuclear stance.

Additionally, Russia criticised a £15 billion ($20 billion) US loan to Ukraine, which will be funded through profits from confiscated Russian assets.

Both Russia and the US acknowledge that their current relationship is worse now than it has been since the 1962 Cuban missile crisis.

"This is a manic desire to prolong the agony of the Kyiv regime, [Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy] himself and all these corrupt deals that the [US President Joe] Biden regime created around the situation in Ukraine," Zakharova said in a statement.

Hostages Released In Monomental Exchange

A significant point of tension between the US and Russia has been the hostages held by both nations.

In August, the largest prisoner exchange since the Cold War took place, resulting in the release of twenty-six prisoners.

The US announced the release of three Americans who it said had been wrongfully detained and held as political prisoners in Russia.

Paul Whelan had been imprisoned in Russia since 2018, while Evan Gershkovich and Alsu Kurmasheva were arrested in 2023.

The Russians freed from the US included Vadim Konoshchenok, who was extradited to the US from Estonia in July 2023.

He faced conspiracy charges for his involvement in a global procurement and money laundering network associated with the Russian government.

The US also freed hackers Roman Seleznev and Vladislav Klyushin, as well as a number of spies.

The growing tensions between the United States and Russia, driven by ongoing conflicts, have raised fears about the potential for a larger conflict or outright war.

The strong travel warnings indicate rising antagonism between the two superpowers and highlight the increasing risks it poses for their citizens.

In this uncertain climate, safety remains a primary concern for travellers.