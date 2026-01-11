Marco Rubio currently serves as the Secretary of State. However, he has also held other positions simultaneously, such as acting national adviser and acting national archivist. But he could easily have another title to his belt, all thanks to US President Donald Trump.

That is because Rubio's name is being floated for an even bigger role: President of Cuba. The rumours started shortly after the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on 3 January, and gained traction a couple of days later. This speculation stems from President Trump's crediting Rubio with leading the Venezuela operation efforts.

'Poor Marco' Memes Go Viral

On his Truth Social account, Trump responded to the ongoing rumours that Rubio could very well be the next president of Cuba after the current leader's office falls. The commander-in-chief wrote, 'Sounds good to me.'

Trump's comment led the public to believe that he is serious about wanting Rubio to be the next president of Cuba. This resulted in the creation of hilarious memes and statements saying that Rubio is already overworked.

BEING MARCO: Rubio is Trump's go-to 'Acting Secretary'. Here's Marco finding out he's got to run Venezuela, Iran, Canada, Minnesota, Hilton, and Greenland... What am I missing? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/iyRskXRde9 — @amuse (@amuse) January 6, 2026

On X, one user compiled photos of Rubio wearing different uniforms and tied them to the various hats he could wear simultaneously.

'BEING MARCO: Rubio is Trump's go-to 'Acting Secretary'. Here's Marco finding out he's got to run Venezuela, Iran, Canada, Minnesota, Hilton, and Greenland... What am I missing?' the user wrote.

Another user uploaded a clip of Rubio looking shocked and said that this could be his reaction after learning that he could get another role.

Marco Rubio realizing he just got loaded up with a bunch more jobs 😂 pic.twitter.com/TYnH4e97GD — drefanzor memes (@drefanzor) January 3, 2026

'Marco's resume is getting to be one of the most decorated in the shortest amount of time,' one person commented.

'Poor Marco,' another person wrote.

A Lifelong Dream?

In his 2012 memoir American Son, Rubio revealed that he boasted that he would one day become the president of Cuba.

Despite Trump's proclamation of support, nothing is official, of course. And the likelihood that Rubio could become the President of Cuba is nil. Unless Rubio divests himself of his US citizenship and becomes a Cuban citizen solely and meets other requirements, this lifelong dream is not possible.

Conflicting Stance

While speaking with CNN, former Miami Mayor Tomas Regalado had nothing but wonderful things to say about Rubio. 'Marco has brought to the White House not just the knowledge and the history, but how people feel when they have to flee everything they have. He is what every Cuban mother wants their sons to be – loving Miami, thanking the United States but never forgetting Cuba,' he said.

On the contrary, not everyone believes in his capacity to juggle multiple hats at once.

Last year, former National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that it was ludicrous to think that Rubio could handle his duties as Secretary of State and National Security Adviser. However, it seems that Rubio continues to excel in both positions.

Rubio and Trump also made headlines recently following their hilarious encounter at the press conference. The former slid a secret note to Trump during the live broadcast. What was supposed to be a discreet moment turned into an awkward one after Trump read the note out loud.

'Go Back to Chevron'

The public perception of the dynamic between Trump and Rubio was recently highlighted at a meeting with oil executives. According to Yahoo! News, the Secretary of State handed the seemingly distracted president a private note, wherein he urged Trump to 'go back to Chevron', as the company's representatives still had more things to discuss with Trump.

However, Trump made a gaffe by reading the note out loud. 'Marco just gave me a note. Go back to Chevron. They want to discuss something. Go back to Chevron,' he said.

Rubio ended up smiling following the encounter, and Trump laughed as well while patting Rubio's back.