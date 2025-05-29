When the NBC sitcom, Friends, introduced baby Emma Geller-Greene in its eighth season finale, fans instantly fell in love with Ross and Rachel's adorable daughter. What they may not have realised is that the role was shared by two identical twin sisters – Alexandra and Athena Conley – who were just babies at the time.

Born into the spotlight, the girls appeared in several episodes between January and March 2003, even if they don't remember much of it themselves.

Fast-forward to today, and those tiny tots are now 23-year-old university graduates with flourishing social media followings. The twins have found a new audience on TikTok, where they share a mix of fashion, humour, and—occasionally—throwbacks to their time on Friends.

A Surprise Throwback

Over the weekend, the Conley sisters reminded fans of their early claim to fame with a cheeky TikTok post. It began with a snap of one of the twins striking a confident pose, captioned, 'Told him I was on TV as a baby.' That was followed by a selfie, joking, 'Oh, so you did like Gerber commercials?' Then came the big reveal – a throwback photo from Friends, featuring one of the twins in a pink bow held by David Schwimmer, with Jennifer Aniston by their side.

Their post quickly gained attention, especially among Friends fans, many of whom had no idea the twins were once part of the beloved cast.

Comments poured in, asking everything from whether they thought Ross and Rachel were really 'on a break' to how they feel about being named by Friends viewers after their character.

Life Beyond the Sitcom

While the twins only appeared on the show briefly in early 2003, they've certainly kept busy since.

According to their TikTok, both sisters graduated from university recently, and Athena is now a cheerleader for the Denver Broncos. Meanwhile, Alexandra has carved out her niche as a fashion-forward TikTok, often posting lifestyle content and promotional videos, including a recent one for Kim Kardashian's SKIMS line.

The two often feature in each other's social posts, sharing glimpses of their lives, travels, and twin antics. They even attended Stagecoach Festival this year dressed in coordinated outfits – a nod to their sibling bond and a clear hit with their followers.

The Other Emmas Who Shared the Role

The Conley twins weren't the only babies to play Emma – the role was also shared by a few other young actors during the show's run. Other former baby Emmas, including Noelle and Cali Sheldon, like the Conley sisters, have also grown up.

In 2024, the Sheldon sisters appeared in a pre-recorded segment on Good Morning Britain, offering a rare look back at their time as baby Emma on Friends. Though they don't remember being on set, they shared what it feels like to be part of television history.

'It feels really cool getting to be part of a show that's older than we are,' one said. 'Friends has been part of pop culture and television history since we were babies. I'm really grateful for it.'

They also had fun imagining what Emma might be like today. Cali joked that the character would have taken after both parents: 'Raiding fashionista mum Rachel's closet and palaeontologist Ross's love for all things nerdy.' She added, 'I personally do love dinosaurs. I'm a big T-Rex fan.'

As for the question fans have debated for years – whether Ross and Rachel stayed together – they were clear: 'They're definitely still together in my opinion,' said Cali.

Apart from the Sheldon sisters, actors who had brief roles as children, like Cole Sprouse, Dakota Fanning, and Daryl Sabara, are often recognised for their appearances. And as for Alexandra and Athena, their growing TikTok following suggests that there's plenty more to come.

From sistcom babies to influencers, the sisters have managed to turn a brief role into a social media success.