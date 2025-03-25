The dating rumours of Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal have exploded after photos of the two stars leaving a West Hollywood restaurant together surfaced over the weekend. As soon as the photos hit the internet fans went wild with their ambitious fantasies of witnessing a romance between the two actors.

However, recent reports suggest that these photographs are being interpreted in the wrong way and that the real truth behind their dinner was something else. Here's what we know about the situation and why many fans believe there's more than just friendship between them.

The Dinner Pictures That Started It All

The romance buz began after the two Hollywood stars were spotted together leaving the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood. Photographs taken after the three-hour dinner showed them talking near the valet area, which eventually prompted the dating speculations.

Although, apart from the casual chatting and their being photographed post-dinner, there was nothing substantial which gave away a confirmation about a potential relationship. However, fans were quick to start daydreaming about how a great couple Pascal and Aniston would make.

Some fans pointed out a past interaction between the actors at the Critics Choice Awards in January 2024, where Pascal had reached for Aninston's hand. To which Aniston responded by holding his hand and mouthing 'Oh My God' to the camera, sparking further speculation among followers.

Could It Be More Than Friendship?

The recent outing comes on the heels of speculation that Pacal might be joining the Friends star on her hit Apple TV+ series, The Morning Show. Going back to the Critics Choice Awards interaction, during a red carpet moment, Aniston and her co-star Reese Witherspoon jokingly invited Pascal to join the show for its upcoming fourth season.

Aniston asked Pascal, 'Do you want to be on it?' Witherspoon chimed in, saying, 'Wait, we actually do have a really good part for him.' When Aniston was asked if the role involved anything romantic, Aniston responded, 'All of us.' While Pascal, not missing a chance to humour everyone, replied with Pascal, 'I sleep with everyone on the show. I'm in. Alright, I'll be waiting to hear from my agents.'

The lighhearted exchange between the reportedly two single actors seemed to show a potential chemistry, according to their fans, who hope that their bond translate into a real-life romance.

Sources Say 'It's all Platonic'

Despite the growing excitement amongst the fans, the truth about the nature of their relationship might come as a disappointment for many.

According to an insider close to the actors, there is no romance between Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal. 'They respect each other as artists, but it's strictly platonic and they're not dating,' the source confirmed, putting an end to the speculation.

Both Aniston and Pascal are known for maintaining a private personal lives, and it seems like that their dinner arrangements was simply an evening between two good friends.

Aniston and Pascal's Past Relationships and Rumours

Despite keeping her personal life very private, Jennifer Aniston has made headlines in the past because of her two previous marriages. She has been married twice, first to Brad Pitt and later to Justin Theroux. Her relationships, particularly her marriage to Pitt, were a big conversation when the couple got divorced.

Very recently, Aniston was also dragged into a rumour that she and former US President Barack Obama were secretly dating. Although Aniston herself denied such rumours, her name keeps popping up with the former President once in a while.

Meanwhile, Pascal has been romantically linked to actresses such as Maria Dizzia, Lena Headey, and Robin Tunney.

While its evident that the two actors enjoy each other's friendship, it appears that Pedro Pascal and Jennifer Aniston are not romantically involved. For now, fans of the two can only hope for a future relationship but currently it only seem like a speculation fuelled by photos and few interactions.