Hollywood actor Justin Theroux and actress Nicole Brydon Bloom have once again made headlines with their romance. On Monday, it was reported that the couple married in Tulum, Mexico, after photos from what looked like a wedding shoot surfaced.

Theroux, 53, and Bloom, 30, who got engaged in 2024, reportedly tied the knot in an intimate beach ceremony. Despite a 23-year age gap, the couple have described their connection as deep and genuine affection for each other.

Theroux, best known for his roles in David Lynch's 'Mulholland Drive' and 'The Leftovers,' and Bloom, who has seen her career thrive with notable roles in 'The Glided Age' and 'Paradise,' have established a togetherness away from scrutiny and the public eye. Here's a closer look at their love story, careers, and major milestones together.

Who is Nicole Brydon Bloom?

Nicole Brydon Bloom got her breakout role as Caroline Stuyvesant in 'The Gilded Age' on HBO. Apart from the acclaimed role, she has appeared in several other projects, including 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit' and Hulu's 'We Were the Lucky Ones.' Most recently, she was seen in Hulu's political thriller 'Paradise' as Jane Driscoll.

As far as her early life is concerned, Bloom grew up in New York, and her father, David Brydon, was a respected journalist for NBC News. Unfortunately, David passed away in 2003 while reporting on the war in Iraq. Nicole was only nine years old at the time. Honouring his legacy and her father's impact on her, Bloom shared a heartfelt tribute on her social media on the 20th death anniversary of David.

How Did Nicole and Justin Meet?

Nicole Brydon Bloom and Justin Theroux's relationship began in early 2023, and to make it official, they made their first public appearance together in February 2023 at a Netflix event in New York City.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Theroux shared details about their initial meeting. 'The first impression was wow,' he said, recalling how he was mesmerised by Bloom's beauty when they were introduced by mutual friends at a party. He also shared that a friend told him, 'That's the one.' Clearly, sparks flew from the start.

Theroux was previously married to 'Friends' actress and her 'Wanderlust' co-star Jennifer Aniston. The former couple got married in 2015 but called it quits in 2018. Before getting married, they reportedly dated for over five years.

Beginning of Their Romance and Engagement Details

Following their first public appearance in February, Theroux and Bloom's love story quickly became serious.

In August 2023, the couple's connection was taken to different heights when Theroux proposed to Bloom during a trip to Italy. The proposal happened just before the pair attended the Venice Film Festival, where Theroux was promoting his upcoming film, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

During her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Bloom shared details of the engagement and praised Theroux for being 'very romantic' in how he popped the question. 'He was very romantic and sweet,' Nicole said. 'He did it properly.' In the months following the proposal, the couple continued to make public appearances together at various events and on each other's social media.

The Wedding in Tulum

Theroux and Bloom's wedding was confirmed by several sources, including TMZ and People, who reported that the couple was spotted in taking part in a wedding photoshoot on a beach in Tulum, Mexico. Pictures from the ceremony showed the newlyweds looking happy and joyous by the ocean, Bloom was seen in a white gown while Theroux was spotted in a white tuxedo jacket.

While Justin Theroux remains a prominent figure in Hollywood and Nicole Brydon Bloom's career is on the rise with more exciting projects expected, the couple's love story is one that many will be watching in the years to come.