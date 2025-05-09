The distinction between adoring fan and deadly fanatic vanished in the snap of a finger when Jennifer Aniston's residence was allegedly breached. The perpetrator? Jimmy Wayne Carwyle, who broke in not once but also rang the doorbell at the residence with the bold and absolutely chilling declaration that the world-famous celebrity was his wife.

One of the Mississippi residents, Jimmy Wayne Carwyle, was arrested after crashing his vehicle into Jennifer Aniston's Los Angeles home gate; he previously called himself the 'perfect husband.'

According to E! News, the arrest documents for 48-year-old Jimmy Wayne Carwyle indicate he was apprehended on suspicion of severe property damage on 5 May. Following Carwyle's detention, NBC News learned from law enforcement sources that Aniston was home when the event unfolded, and thankfully, she was unharmed.

Online Harassment Escalates Alarmingly

Years before Carwyle rammed his car into her Los Angeles property's entrance, he had reportedly been harassing her online, yet officials missed these warning signs.

The district attorney's office also alleges that Carwyle had been sending Aniston 'unwanted social media, voicemail, and email messages' beginning in March 2023, with the final communication occurring on the day of the collision.

An individual with inside knowledge had earlier informed DailyMail.com that Aniston was 'furious' with the Los Angeles Police Department for making her address public. This person further mentioned that Aniston 'expected more protection from police.'

Carwyle's Online Obsession With Aniston

Following the incident, social media posts purportedly from Carwyle have also surfaced. While it remains unverified whether this account belongs to the accused or someone sharing the same name, the posts seem to have been removed.

A publicly accessible Facebook profile bearing Carwyle's name contained numerous comments concerning the former 'Friends' actress, repeatedly identifying her as his 'wife' and 'true soulmate.'

A message from December 2024 declared, 'Set you straight about Me & Jen. ReMinding you The Perfect Husband had to have A Perfect Wife Named Jennifer Joanna Aniston.' Another update in March read, 'They Amaze me, packing so much love, in such a small package, known as Jennifer Joanna Aniston Carwyle.'

Another post, supposedly written by him, stated that he and Aniston would be 'joined as one' before ramblingly drawing parallels to Adam and Eve.

The District Attorney's Office asserted that Carwyle had been 'repeatedly harassing the victim'. Further, it stated that this harassment culminated when he allegedly crashed his vehicle through her front gate, causing substantial damage, and stopped in her driveway.'

Unmasking Jimmy Wayne Carwyle

While officials analyse unsettling social media messages posted under the suspect's identity, the LAPD Threat Management Unit is currently looking into whether Jimmy Wayne Carwyle specifically singled out Aniston.

Information from a Facebook profile purportedly belonging to Carwyle indicates he married Julia Carwyle on 12 July 2019. Other sections, such as employment, education, places of residence, contacts, and basic details, are blank.

Nevertheless, the profile contains multiple images, including one post with the caption: 'My best friend is better than yours!!! I married mine❤️❤️.' No evidence of the purported posts concerning Jennifer Aniston can be found on the Facebook page.

While reviewing social media posts shared under Carwyle's identity, authorities revealed that while he had minor brushes with the law, he had never previously been involved in an investigation concerning Aniston.

Insights into Carwyle's Changing Behaviour

According to Marty Merritt, a longtime friend of Carwyle's in Mississippi, once the coronavirus pandemic began, Carwyle started declaring that God intended for him to marry Aniston, as stated in a video shared on Facebook.

As reported by The New York Times, Merritt stated that he and Carwyle were acquainted during their school years and later became friends as adults through their shared church attendance.

The pandemic brought about changes, Merritt recounted, noting that Carwyle began sending him bizarre messages—including assertions of being both God and the Antichrist—and posting 'creepy' content online.

Key Details Surrounding Carwyle's Arrest

Carwyle drove into the gates of Aniston's £15.83 million ($21 million) estate around midday on Monday, and her security team detained him at gunpoint, as reported by TMZ. 'There was a security guard on premises who was able to detain that suspect until officers arrived, at which time they took him into custody without incident,' the LAPD statement read.

Officer Jeff Lee stated that law enforcement responded to a report of a 'burglary suspect.' Police confirmed that Aniston was at her residence but did not interact with the individual when the incident occurred.

Following the crash, Carwyle reported experiencing back discomfort and was transported to a medical facility. Subsequently, the case was transferred to the LAPD's Threat Management Unit.

As the case progresses through the legal system, it serves as a stark reminder of the unsettling paradox of modern celebrity: the same visibility that brings adoration from millions can also attract dangerous fixation from disturbed individuals.