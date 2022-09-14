An anonymous Twitter user, who is known online as "Logan Smith," correctly predicted the date of Queen Elizabeth II's death also made predictions about the date of King Charles's death.

The Twitter account with the username @logan_smith526 put out a tweet in July this year, stating that the Queen would die on September 8, 2022.

In the same tweet, he claimed that King Charles would die on March 28, 2026. The prediction of the Queen's death sadly came true after she passed away last Thursday in Balmoral.

The user then made his account private after the tweet went viral on social media. Twitter also suspended his account afterwards. However, others had already taken a screenshot of the post. While he used the name Logan Smith on the social media platform, it is unknown if that is the real name of the person behind the account.

Who is Logan Smith? He predicted the date of the Queens death in a tweet on June 7th & it came to pass. In the same tweet he predicted King Charles' death too & gave the day, month & year it would happen. Twitter has closed his account due to death threats. Who is this this man? pic.twitter.com/0eABAaNMJM — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) September 13, 2022

The screenshots were shared on multiple social media platforms, including TikTok. A TikTok user called @zukosburnteye even made a video using the screenshots.

"RIP to logan I know the British are coming for him," wrote the TikToker in the caption to the video. The short video has also gone viral and has gained more than 91,000 likes so far.

The prediction led to a Twitter war amongst users with some claiming that it is "inappropriate to talk" about someone's death in such a manner, while others also chimed in with their own predictions.

One user said: "I also feel that King Charles will have a short reign as well. I say 5-10 years," while another added: "Please don't, we are mourning our Queen."

Charles III became the king of the United Kingdom after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away on September 8.

The Queen's death came just a few months after she celebrated her 70th year on the throne in June. She will be laid to rest on Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey, London. A seven-day period of Royal Mourning will follow after the funeral. Her coffin will lie-in-state for four days in Westminster Hall from Thursday, per The Mirror.