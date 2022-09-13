King Charles may not have long to serve as a British monarch as the people's view of him over his divorce from Princess Diana could force him to abdicate, according to Nostradamus' predictions. This could then pave the way for one of his sons, believed to be Prince Harry, to take over the throne.

Mario Reading, a leading expert on the 16th Century astrologer, claimed in his 2005 book of interpretations of Nostradamus' prophecies, that the 73-year-old will receive widespread disapproval during his reign due to his failed marriage with the former Princess of Wales.

The author used cryptic poems from Nostradamus written in 1555 in his reinterpretation. In it, he successfully predicted Queen Elizabeth II's death at the age of 96.

In excerpts of the book lifted by the Daily Star, Reading wrote, "The preamble is that Queen Elizabeth II will die, circa 2022, at the age of around ninety-six, five years short of her mother's term of life."

Nostradamus mentioned the term "King of the Islands," which the author speculates to be about King Charles' reign. The term suggests that during his reign much of the Commonwealth will have become independent, leaving him to rule the British Isles only.

Reading continued, "Prince Charles will be seventy-four years old in 2022 when he takes over the throne, but the resentments held against him by a certain proportion of the British population, following his divorce from Diana, Princess of Wales, still persist." The resentment and his age will reportedly lead to King Charles abdicating and Prince William taking over.

But the second revision of his book claimed that the new Prince of Wales may choose not to rule for whatever reason. Instead, based on Nostradamus' predictions, "a man will replace him who never expected to be king." This led to speculations that his brother, Prince Harry, could become the next King of England.

However, Prince Harry is not even next in line to the British throne after Prince William, but Prince George is. The Duke of Sussex is also no longer a working member of the royal family so his succession still remains to be discussed. As to whether King Charles will have a short reign, that remains to be seen as well.