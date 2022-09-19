Two women sexually assaulted in queue to see queen's coffin.
The accused man has been charged with two counts of sexual assault.
A 19-year-old man has been accused of sexually assaulting two women while they were in the queue to attend the Queen's lying-in-state on Wednesday.
The incident took place at Victoria Tower Gardens while the two women were waiting in line to pay their respects to the Queen.
The accused, Adio Adeshine, allegedly exposed himself to them and pushed into mourners from behind after Westminster Hall opened its doors to the public in the evening.
The Westminster Magistrates' Court heard that one of the complainants noticed Adeshine getting closer to her. The woman later felt that something was touching her, and when she turned to see what it was, she saw Adeshine exposing himself to her.
She saw the man doing the same to another woman before the police were alerted, according to a report in The Mirror.
The man reportedly jumped into the Thames when the police arrived on the scene. However, he was forced to come out of the water as he had nowhere to hide.
Adeshine was arrested and produced before the court on Friday. He has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of breaching a sexual harm prevention order.
Deputy Chief Magistrate Tan Ikram refused to grant him bail and remanded him in custody until his next appearance at Southwark Crown Court on October 14. "I have substantial grounds to believe that if released you have a substantial risk of reoffending," said the judge.
Thousands of mourners lined up along London's streets to be able to pay their last respects to the queen, who passed away on September 8.
People have had to endure long queues to see the queen lying in state at Westminster Hall. Some even had to wait in line for over 12 hours. The queue was so long that it could be seen from space. US-based space technology company Maxar Technology even shared an image of the same on Twitter.
