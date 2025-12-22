Former Nickelodeon actor Tylor Chase has gone viral again after videos resurfaced showing him living on the streets of Los Angeles, prompting a public warning from his mother that financial donations may not help his situation, declaring that 'money would not benefit him'.

Chase, 36, is best known for his role as Martin Qwerly in Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide, which aired from 2004 to 2007. After appearing across all three seasons of the Nickelodeon series, he featured in films including Confessions of a Late Bloomer in 2005 and Good Time Mac in 2007. He has largely stepped away from acting since 2011.

Footage of Chase began circulating again in September after being shared on TikTok by user @LetHallAli, who said she recognised the former actor on the streets. The clips quickly spread online, prompting an outpouring of concern and renewed discussion about the long-term wellbeing of former child stars.

Mother Warns Donations Could Do More Harm Than Good

As attention around the videos grew, Chase's mother cautioned supporters against sending money, explaining that her son's mental health struggles, compounded by addiction, have left him unable to manage finances safely.

'Money would not benefit him,' she said in messages shared by the TikTok creator. 'I have gotten him several phones, but he loses them within a day or two. He cannot manage money or his meds by himself'.

She added that, while she understands the desire to help, cash donations could worsen his situation rather than improve it, and that he requires structured medical support.

Fundraiser Closed After Family Intervention

In response to the viral videos, @LetHallAli launched a GoFundMe campaign intending to raise funds to help Chase. The fundraiser quickly gained support online and raised close to £900 before being closed.

According to the TikTok creator, Chase's mother contacted those responsible for the campaign and asked for it to be shut down, explaining that her son was not in a position to handle the money. Following the request, the creator asked whether she could keep the funds on her son's behalf.

'If you would like to meet me at the plaza one day, that would be fine,' his mother replied. 'But like I said, he's not good at managing money and it could possibly hurt him. I appreciate you trying to help him. He is a good, sweet kid. But he does need medical help'.

Concern has also extended to Chase's former colleagues. His Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide co-star Daniel Lee Curtis reportedly went to see him in person after learning about his situation.

The TikTok creator also shared a separate video from September showing clothing and shoes she had purchased for Chase, an effort she said was intended to offer practical support rather than financial assistance.

24-Hour Care Needed

Chase's mother said she has tried to house her son in the past but described ongoing challenges linked to substance use and untreated mental illness. 'I do try to keep clothes on hand for when he stops by,' she said. 'I have tried to house him, but he chooses to do drugs. And with his mental illness, he needs 24-hour care'.

While public concern continues to grow, Chase's family has emphasised that professional medical treatment, rather than donations, remains the most appropriate form of support.