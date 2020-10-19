UFOs are one of the most interesting topics for science buffs. While there is no certain answer about the existence of aliens, every year several UFO encounters are reported. Unfortunately, the truth about them remains uncertain.

Nevertheless, there are several places in the world that are said to be hot destinations for these unidentified flying objects and UFO enthusiasts often visit these places. Now, a US-based research firm has released a list of top 10 locations in the country for UFO sightings.

Based on statistics, I Sold My House.com aims to provide this information to those who believe in the alien world. As per the press release, five in 10 Americans believe aliens exist. And three out of 10 believe they have walked amongst us.

Considering the rise in trend for alien spotting amongst Americans, the website aims to help UFO enthusiasts make better housing decisions. It is said that the number of UFO sighting reports has increased rapidly from 3,395 in 2018 to 5,971 in 2019.

For their compilation, the online real estate website took data from the National UFO Reporting Center and combined it with their own to determine a few reasonable areas to live which also have the potential of hosting alien sightings.

Topping the list is Myrtle Beach in South Carolina, followed by Columbus in Ohio. The other three places ranking in the top five for affordable accommodation and UFO spotting are Philadelphia, Houston, and Tucson. Albuquerque, Dallas, Orlando, Phoenix, and Mesa also figure on the list but may not be very popular alien spotting sights.

"Whether you're scientifically-minded or not, the topic of aliens is one that fascinates a lot of people all over the world. It's also a topic that excites a lot of people so I'm happy to be able to provide this sort of information for those who want to or have turned their interest in the extraterrestrial into a passion. Just make sure to name it after me if you find an alien!" said Kris Lippi, the owner of the website.

Based on a separate survey, the website also revealed that over half of American nationalists believe that the government is hiding evidence of aliens' existence from the public.