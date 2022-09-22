UFOs are one of the most interesting topics for science buffs. While there is no certain answer about the existence of aliens, several UFO encounters are reported every year. Unfortunately, the truth about them remains uncertain.

Now Ukrainian astronomers have claimed that they spotted swarms of Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) in the skies above Kyiv.

The claims have been made in a new preprint paper published by Kyiv's Main Astronomical Observatory. The paper has made some wild claims about UFOs.

"We see them everywhere. We observe a significant number of objects whose nature is not clear," said the research paper.

The paper titled "Unidentified aerial phenomena I," reveals that these objects were spotted from two meteor observation stations in Kyiv and the nearby village of Vinarivka.

"Flights of single, group and squadrons of the ships were detected, moving at speeds from 3 to 15 degrees per second," claims the paper.

The paper has divided these UFOs into two types: cosmic and phantom. According to the report, cosmics are luminous objects that are brighter than the background of the sky, while phantoms are dark objects that usually appear "completely black."

It is likely that these alleged UFOs are nothing but drones, aircraft, or some other weapons being used in the Russia-Ukraine war, writes VICE. The paper did not try to speculate on what the objects were, but insisted that their nature "is not clear."

Belief in UFOs is a global phenomenon, with millions of people subscribing to ideas of unidentified flying objects, aliens, abductions, and government conspiracies. Recently, a report claimed that the oldest UFO sighting in the UK was recorded in 1742 during the reign of King George II of Great Britain.

The alleged UFO was spotted by a physician named Cromwell Mortimer, who was also secretary of the Royal Society. Mortimer was on his way home from Westminster in December 1742 when he spotted a shiny object.

The alleged UFO sighting is mentioned in the journal Philosophical Transactions, vol. XLIII in 1746. It also features a diagram of the alleged UFO.