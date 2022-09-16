A UFO-like structure on a Norwegian lake has left the locals stunned and amazed.

Even though the structure resembles a UFO, it isn't actually one. It is, in fact, an art installation meant to encourage people to discuss sustainable salmon production.

It has been installed on Hardanger Fjord in Hågardsneset and weighs around 1,256 tonnes. The art installation resembles the eye of a salmon and mimics the silvery skin of the fish.

It is essentially a fish-eye-shaped floating event space dedicated to salmon farming and has also been named "The Salmon Eye."

An event and exhibition space named The Salmon Eye has opened in Norway’s 🇳🇴Vestland county – and it’s set in the middle of the world’s third-longest fjord, the Hardangerfjord.https://t.co/qzrZPEXXeq pic.twitter.com/rXXCNUMD0B — Ranjita Weiss-Wendt - (@WendtWeiss) September 15, 2022

The project was financed by Sondre Eide, the CEO of the third-generation salmon farming company Eide Fjordbruk. It produces carbon-neutral salmon.

The Salmon Eye was created by the Danish studio Kvorning Design. The structure has been installed on top of a floating platform that can withstand waves of up to 4 metres (13 ft) in height, per a report in The Mirror.

The building has four floors, each serving a different purpose. The lowest floor hosts a private cinema space, while the others have exhibition spaces. It has multiple conference rooms and event spaces.

In addition to these features, it has a rooftop terrace area which offers choice 360-degree views of both the fjord and the surrounding mountains. The space will primarily be used for learning, teaching, and discussing salmon farming.

"Salmon Eye will become an international design icon for Eide Fjordbruk and revolutionise sustainable aquaculture in the future," said Arne Kvorning, the CEO of Kvorning Design.

"I am convinced that the floating aquaculture information center and art installation will be setting new standards for sustainable aquaculture in every aspect. Design, interaction, research, technology, and immersive experiences," he added.

The project was unveiled in 2019 but was only opened to the public on September 2 this year. People who are curious to see what it looks like from the inside will have to pay a visit themselves as there are no interior photos available yet.