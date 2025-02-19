Four British women who have accused notorious influencer Andrew Tate of rape said Wednesday they were "concerned" by reports the US government was petitioning Romania to ease his travel restrictions.

American and British dual-citizen Tate faces several charges in Romania including trafficking of and sexual relations with minors, as well as money laundering and organising a criminal group, all of which he denies.

According to the Financial Times, US President Donald Trump's administration brought up his case with Romanian authorities last week, calling for Bucharest to return the passports of both Tate and his brother Tristan.

Romanian prosecutors allege that former kickboxer Tate, 38, his brother, 36, and two women set up a criminal organisation in early 2021 in Romania and in Britain, and sexually exploited several victims. The brothers say they are innocent.

The four women, who are bringing a civil case against Tate at the High Court in the UK accusing him of rape and coercive control between 2013 and 2016, urged Washington not to get involved.

"We hope that the Romanian and the UK authorities will be left alone to do their jobs," the alleged victims said in a statement, saying any relaxation of the travel restrictions would allow the brothers to flee justice.

Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said Tuesday the United States has "not made any requests" over the brothers' "legal situation".

But Foreign Minister Emil Hurezeanu confirmed Trump's envoy Richard Grenell raised Tate's case with him at the Munich Security Conference last week, Romanian media reported.

The victims' UK lawyer, Matthew Jury, said he found "the development, if true, equally bizarre and outrageous".

"It would be embarrassing for the UK government and a complete abdication of its responsibility to the victims if it stands by and lets this continue," said Jury, adding the women were "absolutely distraught".

Andrew Tate moved to Romania years ago after first starting a webcam business in the UK.

He lept to fame in 2016 when he first appeared on the UK's "Big Brother" reality television show, but was removed after a video emerged showing him attacking a woman.

He then turned to social media platforms to promote his often misogynistic and divisive views on how to be successful.

A Romanian court has granted a British request to extradite the Tates, but only after legal proceedings in Romania have concluded.

Robert Jenrick, the UK's shadow foreign secretary, Tuesday said the Tate brothers "must face our justice system".