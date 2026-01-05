Border chiefs will from today be able to seize mobile phones from illegal migrants arriving in the UK, even if no arrest is made, under sweeping new powers aimed at smashing people-smuggling gangs behind Channel crossings.

From 5 January, officers can confiscate devices on arrival as part of a tougher crackdown on small-boat migration, with ministers hoping to choke off the communications networks used by traffickers.

At the Manston processing centre in Kent, officials will use advanced technology to extract data from seized phones, including messages, call logs, locations and contact networks. The information will be analysed to identify smuggling routes, organisers and facilitators, with the aim of speeding up investigations and criminal prosecutions.

New Law Targets Smuggling Networks

The powers are set out in the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Act, which received royal assent last month and gives authorities expanded tools to disrupt trafficking operations.

Border security minister Alex Norris said the measures were designed to deliver on the government's pledge to regain control of the UK's borders.

'We promised to restore order and control to our borders, which means taking on the people-smuggling networks behind this deadly trade,' Norris said. 'That is exactly why we are implementing robust new laws to intercept, disrupt and dismantle these vile gangs faster than ever before and cut off their supply chains.'

Ministers say the phone seizures will sit alongside a wider package of reforms intended to deter illegal crossings and accelerate removals.

Under the new legislation, those caught storing or supplying boat engines used in Channel crossings could face prison sentences of up to 14 years. Individuals found downloading navigational maps or researching dinghy equipment linked to smuggling operations could also be jailed for up to five years.

The government hopes the tougher penalties and intelligence-led approach will strike at the heart of the criminal networks profiting from dangerous crossings, as pressure mounts to curb record levels of small-boat arrivals.

Rising Crossing Figures

The urgency of these actions is underscored by recent statistics. In 2025, a record 41,472 migrants crossed the Channel, marking a 13 per cent increase from 2024's 36,816 arrivals.

This figure ranks as the second highest on record, surpassed only by 2022's peak of 45,774. Such numbers reflect the persistent allure of the UK for those seeking asylum or economic opportunities, despite the perils of the journey.

Border Security Commander Martin Hewitt described the phone seizure powers as a 'key moment' in the fight against smugglers. Since the creation of his unit in July 2024, over 4,000 disruptions have been achieved, including cash seizures and convictions of key operatives.

Hewitt noted that the new tools will enhance these efforts, providing real-time insights into smuggling gang activities.

Political Backlash and Reforms

However, the opposition has criticised the measures as insufficient. Shadow home secretary Chris Philp labelled them 'cosmetic tweaks,' arguing they lack a genuine deterrent for illegal migrants.

He advocated for the UK to withdraw from the European Convention on Human Rights to enable more decisive actions, a proposal rejected by Labour in favour of treaty reforms.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has defended the overhaul, calling it 'the most significant changes to our asylum system in modern times.' Her plans include streamlining processes to make the UK less appealing for unauthorised entries while bolstering enforcement against traffickers.

As migrants continue to risk their lives wading into the sea from northern France to board smugglers' vessels, these developments signal a shift towards intelligence-led policing. Yet, with crossings showing no signs of abating, the effectiveness of phone seizures in curbing the trade remains to be proven.

It remains questionable whether data extraction alone can address root causes, such as global instability and economic disparities driving migration. For now, the government insists this is a vital step in securing borders and saving lives.