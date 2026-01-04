British and French warplanes have carried out a coordinated bombing raid on an underground Islamic State weapons facility in Syria, as Western allies intensify efforts to prevent the extremist group from regrouping in the war-torn country.

According to the UK Ministry of Defence, Royal Air Force Typhoon jets joined French aircraft in striking the site on Saturday evening, targeting a network of access tunnels leading to a subterranean complex near the ancient city of Palmyra in central Syria.

The strike, first reported by The Guardianand later detailed by the Financial Times, comes amid renewed concern over a rise in ISIS-linked attacks and follows a wave of US airstrikes against militant targets in the region in December.

Guided Bombs Hit Underground Arms Store

In a statement, the Ministry of Defence said guided bombs were used to hit tunnel entrances to the facility, which intelligence assessments suggest had been used by ISIS militants to store weapons and explosives.

The site lies in a mountainous area north of Palmyra, a region long exploited by militants because of its rugged terrain and relative isolation.

'Initial indications are that the target was engaged successfully,' the ministry said, adding that there were no civilian inhabitants in the area at the time of the strike and no indication that civilians were put at risk.

RAF Typhoon FGR4 combat aircraft took part in the mission, supported by a Voyager air-to-air refuelling tanker. All aircraft involved returned safely to base.

'Stamp Out Any Resurgence' of ISIS

UK Defence Secretary John Healey said the operation underlined Britain's determination to confront the ongoing threat posed by ISIS.

'This action shows our determination to stand shoulder to shoulder with our allies to stamp out any resurgence of Daesh and their dangerous and violent ideologies in the Middle East,' Healey said, thanking the armed forces involved in the mission.

French officials confirmed their participation in the joint operation, though details of the aircraft deployed by Paris were not immediately disclosed.

The UK and France have worked closely on counter-terrorism operations in Syria and Iraq for more than a decade, often acting as part of a wider US-led coalition.

Strike Follows Us Bombing Campaign

The joint UK-French strike follows a wave of US attacks in December on what Washington said were ISIS targets in Syria, launched in retaliation for an ambush that killed two American soldiers and a civilian interpreter.

US Central Command said the attack on US personnel had been carried out by a lone ISIS gunman during a counter-terrorism operation. In response, American forces struck more than 70 targets across Syria and Iraq.

According to the Pentagon, subsequent US operations have killed or detained at least 23 suspected 'terrorist operatives'.

ISIS Threat Persists Despite Defeat

ISIS swept across large parts of Iraq and Syria a decade ago, seizing territory roughly the size of Britain at the height of its power.

Although the group was driven from its last territorial strongholds in 2019, it continues to operate a network of sleeper cells, particularly in remote desert regions of Syria.

In recent months, Syria has seen an uptick in attacks attributed to ISIS-affiliated militants, including a deadly mosque bombing in an Alawite neighbourhood of Homs and a suicide attack in Aleppo on New Year's Eve that killed a member of the security services.

Syrian government forces have said they have carried out a series of raids against ISIS cells as President Ahmed al-Sharaa seeks to assert control and stabilise the country after years of conflict.

Western Allies Remain on Alert

Western military patrols and targeted strikes have continued in Syria since ISIS's territorial defeat, aimed at denying militants access to weapons caches and preventing the group from rebuilding operational capacity.

The Ministry of Defence said assessments of Saturday's strike were ongoing and that further updates would be provided if necessary.