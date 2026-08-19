Britain's food and drink exports have fallen to their lowest level in a decade, underscoring mounting pressures on one of the country's largest manufacturing sectors. While the decline may appear to be a trade issue affecting overseas markets, its consequences could ultimately reach British consumers through higher prices, reduced investment in food production and increased pressure on domestic businesses.

The figures come at a time when households are already navigating elevated food costs and businesses are grappling with higher operating expenses. As UK manufacturers lose ground in international markets, industry leaders warn that the country's long-term competitiveness and, by extension, food security and economic growth could be at risk.

Exports Hit Their Lowest Level in a Decade

According to the Food and Drink Federation, UK food and drink export volumes fell 8.9% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2026, reaching their lowest level in a decade outside the pandemic period. Export values also declined to £5.7 billion ($7.7 billion), while import values continued to rise, widening the UK's food trade gap.

The Food and Drink Federation (FDF), which represents more than 12,000 businesses across the sector, said UK manufacturers are increasingly losing ground to overseas competitors despite growing demand in global food markets.

Why Should Consumers Care?

Although exports primarily affect overseas sales, they also play an important role in supporting domestic food production.

When manufacturers generate strong export revenues, they have greater capacity to invest in new equipment, expand production, improve efficiency and absorb rising costs. Conversely, weaker export demand reduces profitability, making it harder for businesses to invest while increasing pressure from higher energy bills, labour costs and raw material prices.

Over time, those pressures can filter through to consumers in the form of higher food prices, slower product innovation or reduced choice on supermarket shelves. Smaller producers may be particularly vulnerable, with prolonged export weakness potentially leading to lower production, delayed expansion plans or job losses.

Brexit and Rising Costs Continue To Weigh on Trade

Industry leaders point to a combination of factors behind the decline.

Additional customs paperwork following Brexit, rising production costs, supply-chain disruptions and weaker demand in some international markets have all made it more difficult for UK food manufacturers to compete globally. While new trade agreements have opened opportunities in some regions, businesses say many exporters continue to face barriers that reduce their competitiveness, particularly in European markets.

The FDF noted that export volumes are now roughly a third below comparable pre-Brexit levels, highlighting the long-term impact of changing trading relationships.

Industry Calls for Greater Government Support

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Karen Betts, chief executive of the Food and Drink Federation, said the latest figures should serve as a warning that Britain's largest manufacturing sector risks falling behind unless businesses receive greater support to compete internationally.

She urged the government to create a more competitive business environment by reducing regulatory burdens, supporting investment and helping companies make better use of existing trade agreements to expand exports.

Those concerns extend beyond exporters alone. Britain's food and drink manufacturing industry supports hundreds of thousands of jobs across farming, processing, logistics and retail. Sustained weakness in exports could therefore have wider implications for employment, regional economies and future investment.

The Bigger Picture for the UK Economy

Food and drink remains the UK's largest manufacturing sector, making its performance an important indicator of the country's broader economic health.

A sustained decline in exports weakens one of Britain's key sources of overseas earnings at a time when businesses are already facing higher borrowing costs and geopolitical uncertainty. Economists have also warned that Brexit-related trade frictions continue to weigh on UK export performance, limiting productivity and business investment across several sectors.

While domestic demand has helped many businesses offset some export losses, relying solely on UK consumers is unlikely to deliver the long-term growth needed to maintain competitiveness in global markets.

Can the Trend Be Reversed?

Industry groups believe the decline is not irreversible but say action is needed quickly.

Improving access to international markets, simplifying export procedures, encouraging investment in food manufacturing and helping businesses capitalise on trade agreements could strengthen the sector's global position. At the same time, greater productivity and innovation would help manufacturers better manage rising costs without passing the full burden on to consumers.

For households, the immediate impact may not be obvious. But if Britain's food manufacturers continue to lose overseas sales while costs remain elevated, consumers could eventually feel the effects through prices, product availability and the resilience of the UK's food supply chain.