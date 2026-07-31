Britain's biggest supermarkets, food producers and campaign groups have urged Prime Minister Andy Burnham to introduce legislation putting food security on the same strategic footing as energy and national defence, warning another major disruption is 'not a question of if, but when'.

More than 100 organisations, including Tesco, Sainsbury's, Aldi, Waitrose, the Co-op, Booths, Danone and Greencore, signed a joint letter calling for a statutory Good Food Bill. Together, the retailers represent more than 64% of the UK grocery market, according to campaign organiser The Food Foundation.

The coalition said repeated supply chain disruptions, rising production costs and climate-related crop failures had exposed weaknesses in Britain's food system, leaving the UK increasingly reliant on imported food. It argued food security could no longer be treated as an afterthought in government policy and said long-term legislation was needed to strengthen resilience, improve public health and provide greater certainty for farmers, businesses and consumers.

Pressure Mounts on Britain's Food Supply

The letter, organised by The Food Foundation alongside Green Alliance and Sustain, said farmers were facing rising costs while climate change continued to place pressure on food production.

Food prices are forecast to be 50% higher by November than they were at the start of the cost-of-living crisis in mid-2021, according to research by the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit. British fruit and vegetable production has fallen by 16% since 2015, while the UK now imports around 78% of its fruit and vegetables.

The coalition said international conflict had increased fertiliser prices by around 40% over the past year, while heatwaves, wildfires and other extreme weather across Europe had exposed vulnerabilities in international food supply chains. It also said food insecurity affects around 15% of households with children, with rising living costs forcing many families to cut back on fresh fruit and vegetables.

What the Good Food Bill Would Change

Supporters said the proposed legislation would require future governments to publish five-year action plans and consider food security across health, education, farming, planning, trade and environmental policy.

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It would also introduce legally binding targets on childhood obesity, household food insecurity, fruit and vegetable consumption, and the proportion of produce grown in Britain, with an independent body reporting publicly on progress.

The coalition said the proposal was inspired by the Climate Change Act 2008 and would create a long-term legal framework designed to endure across successive governments while providing a more predictable policy framework for farmers, businesses and investors.

Retail leaders also backed the proposal. Simon Roberts, chief executive of Sainsbury's, said recent pressures on Britain's food system showed the need for greater resilience. Tesco UK Chief Executive Ashwin Prasad said the retailer supported a long-term legal framework that would help future generations access healthier food while encouraging greater collaboration between government, businesses and local communities.

Government Response

Downing Street acknowledged receiving the letter but has not said whether the proposed Good Food Bill will be included in the Government's legislative programme.

The coalition said placing food policy on a statutory footing would help future governments respond more effectively to climate change, geopolitical instability and supply chain disruptions while embedding food security more firmly in long-term national policy.