Fears of UK food shortages are mounting after England endured its driest July on record, with some farmers warning this harvest could be their last and the National Farmers' Union (NFU) demanding urgent government action to protect domestic supplies.

Farming groups say the country is experiencing its third serious drought in five years, a pattern they now call the 'new normal' for British agriculture. Much of England has gone more than a month without meaningful rain, while repeated heatwaves since early summer have baked fields dry, forcing one of the earliest harvests on record as growers race to save what remains of their crops.

NFU president Tom Bradshaw told in an interview that the drought and heat could translate directly into shortages and greater reliance on imports. He said he had written to the prime minister urging tax breaks to help farmers build their own water storage and reservoir systems to cope with increasingly volatile weather.

'Those other countries around the world that we currently rely on to produce our food and vegetables, their climates are changing as well,' Bradshaw said. 'It does feel like there is going to be some shortages of food products.'

The Met Office has reported that England received just 8% of its average rainfall in July, with the month likely to be confirmed as the driest July on record. Around 23 million people in England and Wales are already under hosepipe bans, and parched conditions have fuelled a string of wildfires, including a recent blaze in Suffolk.

Heat Alerts as Temperatures Climb Above 30C

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued heat health alerts for eight regions of England, with temperatures forecast to exceed 30C in places. Amber alerts are in place for the East Midlands, the east of England, the south-east and London until Wednesday morning, while the north-west, Yorkshire and the Humber, the West Midlands and the south-west are under a yellow alert.

UKHSA consultant Polly Ashmore said the hot weather could lead to serious health outcomes, particularly for older adults, and urged people to stay hydrated, avoid the sun at peak heat and keep homes cool. She said health and social care services in affected regions had been asked to prepare, and encouraged people to check on vulnerable neighbours.

Read more Britain's Heatwave May Be Ending, but the Cost of the Dry Spell Is Just Beginning Britain's Heatwave May Be Ending, but the Cost of the Dry Spell Is Just Beginning

Farmers Hit by Drought After Waterlogged Winter

This summer's drought follows a sodden winter that left fields waterlogged and delayed planting in many areas. Irrigation is now restricted in several regions because of low river levels and reservoir stress, leaving crops short of water when they need it most.

The Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board said hot, dry conditions had brought the earliest harvest since records began in 2006, with many farmers in southern and eastern England finishing two to three weeks early. Its director of cereals and oilseeds, Anthony Hopkins, said yields were generally below the 10-year average, with some farms recording significant reductions, and warned that financial pressures were becoming 'increasingly acute' for the worst-affected businesses.

A recent industry report found around a third of British farmers were making a loss or merely breaking even, as EU-derived subsidies are phased out alongside more frequent extreme weather.

'Worst Harvest in Years' Prompts Plea for Support

Gavin Lane, president of the Country Land and Business Association, said some farmers described this as the worst harvest in years, with wheat at half its usual height and some crops not worth harvesting. 'This is the third drought in five years,' he said. 'What was once extraordinary is becoming part of farming in Britain, and government must start planning for it.'

Lane called for investment in resilient farming systems, from reservoirs to wildfire prevention, warning: 'If we want them to keep feeding the country, they need proper support. Otherwise, this harvest could be their last.'