The UK government has given Formula 1 the go-ahead to organise two races at Silverstone this summer.

Sources claim that international travellers who are involved in various sporting events could be exempted from the requirement of 14 days self-isolation.

It has been also understood that all sports personnel will be required to submit a detailed plan regarding their whereabouts and activities. In turn, they would also have to wait until the government approves their plans.

It is expected that the government would confirm the move later this month.

A Formula 1 spokesperson said, "We welcome the government's efforts to ensure elite sport can continue to operate and their support for our return to racing. We will maintain a close dialogue with them in the coming weeks as we prepare to start our season in the first week of July."

On Saturday, Oliver Dowden, the culture secretary, announced that sports can resume behind closed doors and they must adhere to strict conditions, which includes the maintenance of social distancing norms.

Dowden said that all sports, including Formula 1, football, tennis, horse racing, cricket, golf, rugby, snooker, etc. would return to TV screens soon.

The bosses at F1 are working on plans to ensure that safe races could be organised amidst the novel coronavirus crisis that has already wasted the start of this season.

BBC reports that no spectators would be allowed for the Silverstone races and each team will travel with the minimum number of operational staff.

Before travelling on charter jets, the personnel will be tested for COVID-19. Additionally, they would be tested every couple of days while the events are ongoing.

Reportedly, teams would be accommodated in different hotels, away from each other.

F1 is preparing to reschedule its 2020 season campaign. The authorities are planning to start the season with two races in Austria on July 5 and 12, one in Hungary on July 19, followed by the Silverstone events in early August. They are hopeful that further races could be organised in Spain, Belgium, and Italy.

The pandemic has led to the cancellation of the first 10 races, including the Dutch Grand Prix, which was set to return to the F1 calendar this year for the first time since 1985.

The race was originally due on May 3, but was initially postponed because of the pandemic. Last week, the organisers confirmed that the race has been called off.