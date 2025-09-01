US President Donald Trump dismissed widespread rumours about his health after unverified online reports claimed that he'd been rushed to the hospital.

The 79-year-old president reassured his supporters that he was in good condition and had 'never felt better.'

The reassurance followed a burst of speculation on X and other platforms over his recent low-profile weekend and images of bruising and leg swelling.

How The Rumours Took Hold

Speculation began earlier in the week when social media posts claimed Trump had received emergency treatment late Wednesday. Some users alleged his motorcade had been spotted near a medical facility, and hashtags questioning his health quickly trended on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The lack of an immediate response from officials allowed the speculation to spread further. By Thursday morning, some media outlets noted the claims but stressed that they were unverified and lacked any official confirmation.

Trump's Public Response

Trump directly addressed the issue at a campaign rally in Palm Beach, Florida, on Friday. 'I was not rushed to the hospital, I was not sick, and I was not treated for anything,' he told the cheering crowd. 'This is the same old fake news. I've never felt better in my life.'

He accused political opponents of trying to sow doubt about his fitness as the 2028 campaign heats up, while stressing that he remained entirely able to serve. His comments echoed a familiar theme from earlier campaigns, where he frequently sought to portray critical media coverage as politically motivated.

Later that morning, the White House issued its own denial. 'President Trump is in excellent health. Reports of a medical emergency are completely false,' the statement read. Officials confirmed that his official schedule would remain unchanged, with upcoming rallies and meetings going ahead as planned.

Vice-Presidential Comments Add Fuel

Vice-President JD Vance said he was 'ready' to assume duties if a 'terrible tragedy' occurred, while also stating the president is in 'good shape'—remarks that unintentionally fed the rumour mill before Trump's denial.

Health and Politics

At 79, Trump is the oldest person to have ever served as US president, and his health has been a subject of public interest for years.

During his first term, he underwent annual physicals conducted by the White House physician, with the results summarised and released to the public. He often insisted on his vitality, contrasting himself with rivals.

Presidential health has long been a subject of scrutiny. Ronald Reagan, who was 77 when he left office in 1989, faced scrutiny over his stamina in his final years.

Joe Biden, who served from 2021 to 2025, also faced questions about age and mental sharpness throughout his presidency.

Analysts note that such scrutiny is likely to intensify as leaders age, particularly in campaign seasons where public perception can be politically decisive.

What Happens Next

Trump's campaign team said his subsequent complete medical evaluation would be published later this year, continuing a practice of releasing health reports during election cycles. The assessment, conducted by the White House medical staff, is expected to confirm his overall fitness.

In the meantime, aides said the president's campaign plans remain unchanged, with rallies scheduled across key battleground states in September. Advisers stressed that the online speculation had 'no impact' on either his workload or his political activity.

The episode highlights how quickly unverified claims can spread in the age of social media, and how presidential health remains a sensitive issue for both supporters and critics.

For now, Trump is continuing to campaign vigorously while insisting the rumours about his condition were baseless.