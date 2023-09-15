The UK government has announced plans to ban the American XL bully dog, a type of dog that has been linked to a number of serious attacks. The ban, which is expected to come into effect in early 2024, will make it illegal to own, breed, or sell American XL bully dogs in the UK.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak: "The American XL Bully is a clear and lethal danger to our communities, particularly to children. We can't go on like this. I have commissioned urgent advice on banning them."

The decision to ban the American XL bully dog was made following a review of the breed by the government's Animal Welfare Committee. The committee found that the breed is disproportionately represented in dog bite statistics, and that it is more likely to be involved in serious attacks than other breeds.

The committee also found that the American XL bully dog is a relatively new breed, and that there is limited scientific evidence on its health and welfare. As a result, the committee concluded that the risks posed by the breed outweigh the benefits.

The ban on the American XL bully dog is part of a wider government effort to tackle dog-related incidents. In recent years, there has been a rise in the number of serious dog attacks in the UK. In 2022, there were 48 deaths and 6,319 hospital admissions caused by dog attacks.

The government hopes that the ban on the American XL bully dog will help to reduce the number of dog attacks. The ban will also send a clear message that the UK is committed to protecting public safety.

The ban has been welcomed by animal welfare groups, who have long campaigned for a ban on the American XL bully dog. However, the ban has also been criticized by some dog owners, who argue that the breed is unfairly targeted.

The government has said that it will provide support to dog owners who are affected by the ban. This support will include help with rehoming their dogs and compensation for any financial losses.

The ban on the American XL bully dog is a significant development in the UK's efforts to tackle dog-related incidents. It remains to be seen whether the ban will be effective in reducing the number of dog attacks. However, the government is committed to taking action to protect public safety, and the ban on the American XL bully dog is a step in the right direction.

In addition to the ban on the American XL bully dog, the government is also introducing a number of other measures to tackle dog-related incidents. These measures include:

A requirement for all dog owners to microchip their dogs and keep them on a lead in public places.

A ban on the sale of puppies from pet shops.

A tougher licensing regime for dog breeders.

Increased penalties for dog owners who commit offences, such as allowing their dogs to attack people or other animals.

The government hopes that these measures will help to create a safer environment for everyone, including dog owners, dog walkers and children.

Public reaction to the ban

The public reaction to the ban on the American XL bully dog has been mixed. Some people have welcomed the ban, saying that it is necessary to protect public safety. Others have criticized the ban, saying that it is unfair to target one particular breed of dog.

A poll conducted by YouGov found that 52 per cent of people support the ban, while 38 per cent oppose it. The poll also found that 72 per cent of people believe that the government should do more to tackle dog-related incidents.

The ban on the American XL bully dog is a complex issue with no easy answers. However, the government is committed to taking action to protect public safety, and the ban is a step in the right direction.