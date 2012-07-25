Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy may well have had his prayers answered after it was revealed that French giants Paris Saint-Germain are ready to meet the clubs valuation of £40million for midfielder Luka Modric.

Levy has been put in a difficult position by the Croatia international who has refused to train with the first team and was unwilling to travel with the rest of the squad on their pre-season tour of North America.

Modric is seemingly holding out for a move to Real Madrid, but the latest offer from PSG must be taken seriously as Tottenham have always stated they would be demanding such an amount for the creative midfielder.

The Guardian has reported that while PSG are ready to make the £40m offer, they believe that Modric has no desire to join the big-spending club which has already landed Thiago Silva and Zlatan Ibramhimovic from AC Milan this summer.

While Modric would almost certainly refuse to join the club it could well force Real Madrid's hand to finally meet the demands of Tottenham. So far the Spanish champions have only offered a package which could rise to £31million after add-ons and Levy has been unwilling to allow the player to leave for that amount.

Madrid have also publicly stated their admiration for Modric, with assistant coach Aitor Karanka telling Spanish newspaper AS that he would fit in perfectly at the Bernabeu.

"Which club would not want a player like him? He is an outstanding footballer and had a great tournament [Euro 2012]. It is clear that he would fit in Madrid."

Modric still has four years remaining on his contract which puts Tottenham in a very strong bargaining position and they are under no pressure to sell the player if their demands are not met.

The midfielder is at least still training alongside teammates at Spurs Lodge with the rest of the squad who did not travel out to Los Angeles.

Tottenham have already bolstered their midfield with the addition of Gylfi Sigurdsson from Hoffenheim, but they would almost certainly want to be able to bring in a replacement for Modric should they decide to sell.