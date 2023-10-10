Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said that the UK will lend intelligence or security support to Israel if it is asked for help.

The statement from the prime minister comes after a surprise attack on Israel by Hamas militants over the weekend. The UK is unequivocally standing with Israel in the aftermath of Saturday's attack, which is the biggest attack seen in 50 years on Israel.

Sunak held a Cabinet Office Briefing Rooms (COBRA) emergency response committee meeting on Monday afternoon and made it clear that the UK stood "poised" to help Israel militarily as well, per a report in The Guardian.

A COBRA meeting is called by the UK's Prime Minister to discuss and coordinate a response to a national, international or regional crisis. In a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hours after the attack, Sunak offered "any support Israel needs".

"The prime minister outlined the diplomatic work the UK is doing to ensure the world speaks with one voice in opposition to these appalling attacks. Prime Minister Netanyahu thanked the prime minister for the UK's support," read an excerpt from the statement issued by the prime minister's office.

He also urged all sides to show restraint and not use this as an opportunity to "incite further violence".

"In the meantime, we will continue to provide Israel with every support that it needs as we stand steadfast with Israel, including (supporting) its right to self-defence to ensure that these attacks do not happen," Sunak added.

Speaking ahead of Monday's COBRA meeting, the Prime Minister also answered questions about Israel's operation in Gaza and said: "We support Israel exercising its right to self-defence and proportionate action to bring an end to the violence."

The prime minister also paid a visit to a synagogue on Monday night and made it clear that the UK stands with Israel.

However, the UK currently has no plans to redeploy military assets in the Gaza Strip. Nevertheless, British ships are patrolling in the region, including HMS Duncan, which is under NATO control.

The massive coordinated assault by Hamas militants and the retaliatory violence by Israel have resulted in the deaths of over 1,000 people in Gaza and Israel. Local media reports have stated that the death toll will continue to rise as a large number of people are critically wounded.

The Gaza-based gunmen crossed over the border by land, sea, and air, attacking the southern and central parts of Israel, including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, has claimed that the coordinated attacks were carried out by as many as 1,000 Hamas militants.

In retaliation for the Hamas's attacks, Israel's prime minister has formally declared war against the militant outfit.