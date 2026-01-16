The digital environment in the United Kingdom may change soon after Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed willingness to consider measures that would restrict social media access for children under 16 years old. He said that 'all options' are open for a possible social media ban similar to Australia's, designed to protect youngsters.

The Prime Minister is now considering the ban after more than 100,000 people have sent letters to their local Member of Parliament (MP) calling for 'reasonable, age-appropriate boundaries' regarding smartphone use among children in the UK. The letters started coming in after the Smartphone Free Childhood organisation launched an email campaign urging officials to regulate children's use of social media, as per The Guardian.

Australia Paving the Way

The Prime Minister hinted on Thursday, 15 January 2026, that a ban could be implemented in the near future when he told reporters that they need to protect children from social media. Moreover, when asked if he would support the prohibition in the country, Starmer replied that officials are watching Australia, suggesting they are waiting to see the effects of the social media ban that the Australian government recently implemented to protect kids below 16.

'We're looking at what's happening in Australia, but all options are on the table in relation to what further protections we can put in place, whether that's under-16s on social media, all options on the table,' the PM stated. 'Or an issue I'm very concerned about, which is under-fives and screen time.'

He added, 'And we're the first Government to take action in relation to that, because children are turning up at school aged four to reception, having spent far too much time on screen. So, across the board, we will take further action to protect children.'

How Australia's Ban Is Working

Since Australia barred social media for under-16s, tech companies have moved to disconnect 4.7 million accounts identified as belonging to Australian children, according to ABC7 News. The revoked access marks the government's wide enforcement drive against underage users.

The landmark ban was made into law in December due to growing concerns about the effects of harmful internet environments on youths. The legislation effectively blocked children from accessing major social media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, and X. With the new law being implemented, Australia's Communications Minister Anika Wells said, 'Now, Australian parents can be confident that their kids can have their childhoods back.'

A Growing Demand for Action in Britain to Protect Children

In Britain, the discussion about the harmful influence of social media is growing not just among parents but also among politicians and educators. They are raising concerns about the risks that unregulated online environments pose to children's well-being.

Prime Minister Starmer has been sceptical about such drastic restrictions at first but is now open to exploring an Australian-style ban on social media for youngsters after observing Australia's recent implementation of such a law. While the UK has yet to take steps towards a similar policy, the leader's change in tone signals a clear intent to overhaul the government's strategy on online child safety. Other countries have also started to look into making policies for child protection regarding internet use, reports indicate.