The Golden Globe Awards are traditionally a night of Hollywood glamour, but the 83rd ceremony at the Beverly Hilton on 11 January 2026 quickly turned into a platform for protest. Instead of just celebrating film and television, the event saw a wave of political symbolism as celebrities used the red carpet to send a message about US immigration policy.

Pins reading 'ICE OUT' and 'BE GOOD' appeared on gowns and tuxedos, signalling a silent protest against controversial operations by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Veteran actor Mark Ruffalo, one of the night's most outspoken attendees, went a step further by publicly explaining the personal story behind his pin.

Mark Ruffalo Blasts Trump Administration on Live TV

The Now You See Me: Now You Don't actor is also known to be an activist who utilises his platform to deliver sharp criticisms against President Donald Trump's administration. Now, amid Trump's ICE operations that continue to stir controversy nationwide, Ruffalo arrived at the Golden Globes wearing a 'BE GOOD' pin on his white suit.

He said the pin honoured 37‑year‑old Renee Nicole Good, who was fatally shot in Minneapolis the previous week, framing his appearance as both a celebration of his industry and a call for justice.

In a brief interview at the red carpet, Ruffalo told USA Today, 'This is for Renee Nicole Good, who was murdered.' He then shfited to a broader criticism of President Trump and Vice President Vance.

'We have a vice president who's lying about what's happening. We're in the middle of a war with Venezuela that we illegally invaded,' he said. He's (Trump) telling the world that international law doesn't matter to him. The only thing that matters to him is his own morality, but the guy is a convicted felon, a convicted rapist.'

Ruffalo did not stop there. He went on to call Trump a paedophile and 'the worst human being', warning that if the United States is relying on Trump's morality to guide 'the most powerful country in the world', then 'we're all in a lot of trouble.' He ended by saying he loves America but that what he is seeing 'is not America', underlining his belief that the current administration has strayed far from the country's values.

Other Celebrities Join the Silent ICE Protest

Aside from Mark Ruffalo, many other celebrities were spotted wearing the activist pins. Ariana Grande mixed the 'ICE OUT' pin with her jewellery on her evening gown. Comedian Wanda Sykes, who also wore a 'BE GOOD' pin, told Variety, 'We need to speak up and shut this rogue government down. It's awful what they are doing to people.'

Wanda Sykes is wearing a "Be Good" pin at the #GoldenGlobes to honor Renee Good after she was killed by an ICE officer:



"We need to speak up and shut this rogue government down. It's awful what they are doing to people."



pic.twitter.com/bBY52Gm8xx — Variety (@Variety) January 11, 2026

Actors Natasha Lyonne and Jean Smart also had the pin when they walked through the red carpet at the Golden Globe Awards.

Ruffalo's commentaries against Trump alluded to the President's legal history, including his conviction in May 2024 for 34 counts of felony charges for falsified business records. He was also found liable for sexual abuse of E Jean Carroll in 1996, where the jury awarded her £3.7 million ($5 million) in compensatory and punitive damages. However, it should be noted that the president's cases were not criminal convictions but civil judgments. In addition, he has never been charged with or convicted of any sex crimes, especially involving children or minors.