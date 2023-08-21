With the increasing use of foil-backed insulation for energy conservation, indoor mobile signals are constantly blocked. The same materials that keep our apartments and factories warm block mobile signals entering the building, causing black spots and reducing property values.

For some, the biggest issue is health and safety at work; for others, the value of the property, which is drastically reduced if potential tenants can't make calls, is the largest driver, but all need a commercial signal booster covering all the UK mobile networks installed to have coverage.

Mobile signal solutions are independent and installations can cover all networks for up to 45 floors and they operate nationwide. They use high-end network-approved but affordable mobile signal boosters and work for property owners directly, broadcasting Vodafone, EE, Three and O2 throughout your premises.

Mobile Signal Solutions is one of the only independent UK-based installers of Ofcom-approved cellular telecom equipment, specialising in providing reliable mobile signal solutions for both commercial and high-end domestic clients nationwide.

Guaranteed Coverage and Connectivity

With years of experience with the mobile operators directly the team now installing mobile repeaters for commercial clients. Mobile Signal Solutions has become a leading name in the industry. Their flagship product line, MSS Mobile Signal Boosters, allows remote software updates and is designed to revolutionise mobile connectivity in commercial spaces, ensuring uninterrupted signals for businesses facing weak signal challenges.

The process has 4 simple steps:

Step 1 – A comprehensive on-site survey, conducted by surveyors who assess your specific requirements and design a tailored system to meet your needs.

Step 2 – Design of the DAS. Utilising cutting-edge equipment from industry-leading suppliers like Celfi, Huaptec, Stella Doras, Wilson and Ericsson, MSS ensures the design meets the building needs and budgets

Step 3 – RAMS and project management from start to finish to minimise disruption for clients.

Step 4 – Final signal scans and report to the client on coverage and signoff

Tailored Solutions for Every Industry

Mobile Signal Solutions recognises that different industries face unique signal challenges, which is why their clients cross many sectors, some common examples are below:

Apartment complexes – Make the building higher value and more easily sellable

Warehouses – Health and safety demands every person can call for help anywhere in the building

Hotels – Guest satisfaction and business user returns levels raise helping occupancy levels

Hospitals – The standard of care for all patients is access to communication with friends and family.

Their RF engineers, specialising in commercial signal boosters, conduct thorough surveys and design customised systems to ensure optimal performance for each client.

Supporting the Future: 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G

Staying ahead of the technology rollout across the UK, MSS works closely with all major UK carriers to support 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G networks, providing a comprehensive and future-proof solution for commercial signal boosting needs.

Systems are designed to be future-proofed and easily updated as technology evolves in the mobile phone sector.

Client-Centric Approach

MSS places the utmost importance on customer satisfaction and understands that each client's needs are unique. Their team of skilled engineers swiftly instals and commissions the equipment, minimising disruption to your business operations. Their commitment to delivering outstanding service has earned them the loyalty and trust of countless satisfied clients.

Contact Mobile Signal Solutions today to arrange a free consultation with their expert advisors and experience the transformative power of MSS Mobile Signal Boosters. Let the Mobile Signal Solutions commercial team take you from design to completion one step at a time.