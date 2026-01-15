The United Auto Workers (UAW) has vowed to protect a Ford employee suspended after shouting at US President Donald Trump during a factory visit in Michigan. The incident, which saw Trump respond with vulgarity, has sparked debate over workplace free speech and drawn significant online support for the worker.

On 13 January, Trump toured the Dearborn Truck Plant to highlight his administration's manufacturing policies. As he walked the assembly line, TJ Sabula, a 40-year-old UAW member, called out 'pedophile protector' – an apparent reference to Trump's past associations with Jeffrey Epstein. Trump, caught on video, flipped the middle finger and mouthed an expletive at Sabula.

Ford promptly suspended the worker pending investigation, citing its code of conduct emphasising respect. A company spokesperson declined to comment on specifics but noted a zero-tolerance policy for disruptive behaviour.

The Confrontation at Dearborn

Video footage from the plant, obtained by media outlets, shows Trump on an elevated platform overlooking the F-150 assembly line. Sabula, positioned below, shouted the phrase amid the hum of machinery. The president's reaction was swift and unfiltered.

No but Trump says "fuck you" to a worker and gives him the middle finger after he shouts to Trump "Pedophile protector!”



Employee of the month right there pic.twitter.com/LWMVmnVkcJ — Did Donald Trump Die Today? (@DidDTrumpDie) January 14, 2026

White House officials defended Trump, describing his response as appropriate to what they called 'A lunatic was wildly screaming expletives in a complete fit of rage.'

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that the president was there to celebrate American workers, not endure baseless attacks. Sabula, in interviews, expressed no remorse. 'Definitely no regrets whatsoever,' he told reporters, adding that he seized a rare opportunity to speak truth to power. The 40-year-old has worked at Ford for over a decade and is part of UAW Local 600, which represents thousands at the Dearborn facility.

The episode unfolded just ahead of Trump's speech at the Detroit Economic Club, where he touted tariffs and domestic production. Observers note it underscores persistent frictions in the auto industry.

Union Vows Protection Amid Backlash

In response, the UAW issued a strong statement backing its member. Vice President Laura Dickerson, director of the Ford department, emphasised freedom of speech. 'The autoworker at the Dearborn Truck Plant is a proud member of a strong and fighting union – the UAW,' she said. 'We stand with our membership in protecting their voice on the job.'

The union pledged to ensure Sabula receives 'the full protection of all negotiated contract language safeguarding his job and his rights as a union member.' Dickerson added a pointed remark: 'Workers should never be subjected to vulgar language or behavior by anyone – including the President of the United States.'

STATEMENT ON FORD PLANT VISIT FROM VP LAURA DICKERSON, FORD DEPARTMENT DIRECTOR



The autoworker at the Dearborn Truck Plant is a proud member of a strong and fighting union —the UAW. He believes in freedom of speech, a principle we wholeheartedly embrace, and we stand with our… pic.twitter.com/uuto4ez5Dl — UAW (@UAW) January 14, 2026

Posted on X by the official UAW account, the statement has garnered over 70,000 likes and thousands of reposts, reflecting broad solidarity within labour circles. The UAW, which endorsed Democrats in the 2024 election, has long clashed with Trump over trade policies and worker rights.

Public Support and Divisions

The incident has polarised opinion, with partisans on both sides weighing in. Supporters of Sabula launched GoFundMe campaigns, raising more than £261,000 ($350,000) within 24 hours to cover lost wages and legal fees. One campaign described him as a 'hero standing up to power.'

Union officials indicate they will challenge the suspension through established grievance procedures if needed. As of 15 January 2026, Ford's review continues, with no timeline announced. The case highlights ongoing tensions between organised labour and the Trump administration, potentially influencing future plant visits and union vows protection efforts. Sabula remains off work, but with union backing, his job security appears bolstered for now.